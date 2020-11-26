Enlarge checkbox showing through a modal

HTML & CSS
#1

I am using this code to enlarge a checkbox. Works good except if I click on a modal, you can see the check box through the modal. If I don’t use this script, you can’t see the checkbox through the modal.

Any thoughts would be appreciated.

<style>

input[type=checkbox]
{
  /* Double-sized Checkboxes */
  -ms-transform: scale(2); /* IE */
  -moz-transform: scale(2); /* FF */
  -webkit-transform: scale(2); /* Safari and Chrome */
  -o-transform: scale(2); /* Opera */
  transform: scale(2);
  padding: 10px;
}

/* Might want to wrap a span around your checkbox text */
.checkboxtext
{
  /* Checkbox text */
  font-size: 110%;
  display: inline;
}

</style>
#2

The transform property creates a new stacking context. Elements that are transformed are similar to positioned elements in that they are removed from normal document flow.

CSS stacking contexts: What they are and how they work
Using CSS transforms - CSS: Cascading Style Sheets | MDN

I’m not sure, but you may be able to fix it with z-index.

Can you post a link to your page or post a working example of the problem?