English version of this class?

.row.uniform > * > :first-child {margin-top: }
Selects all row elements with the class uniform, that is the first child of its parent?
Is that the correct ‘translation’?
No,
.row.uniform is the parent. Actually grandparent in this case.
It selects the first child that is the grand child of an element with both
.row and
.uniform classes.
.row.uniform = element with both classes.
> = descendant of…
* = any element.
> = descendant of…
:first-child
<div class="row uniform"> <!-- Both classes -->
<div> <!-- any element -->
<p>First</p> <!-- first child. This! -->
<p>Second</p>
</div>
</div>
… that is the first child of a parent that is a direct child of .uniform.
The element selected is a grandchild of .uniform.
