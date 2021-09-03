Encode array into url for curl

I’m working with a Wordpress site that uses a form plugin to fire a hook.

I need a simple curl call that will encode a couple of fields from the form into the url.

The form passes all of the form fields in an array. I need to tweeze out certain fields, eventually, because I only need a couple of the fields in the curl call.

I am playing with this now in pipedream, and I have verified that the hook is getting called, and curl calls are making it to the pipedream.

What I want to do, for now, is just encode this entire array into to the url into a string, and then when I figure out which fields I need from it, tweeze out those fields.

So far, what I have is below. $request is the entire array of fields.