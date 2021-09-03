Encode array into url for curl

I’m working with a Wordpress site that uses a form plugin to fire a hook.
I need a simple curl call that will encode a couple of fields from the form into the url.
The form passes all of the form fields in an array. I need to tweeze out certain fields, eventually, because I only need a couple of the fields in the curl call.
I am playing with this now in pipedream, and I have verified that the hook is getting called, and curl calls are making it to the pipedream.
What I want to do, for now, is just encode this entire array into to the url into a string, and then when I figure out which fields I need from it, tweeze out those fields.
So far, what I have is below. $request is the entire array of fields.
<?php
function twilio_verification_flow( $request )
{
$url = 'https:://mypipedream.pipedream.net';
+
$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL,$url);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION,true);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER,true);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST,true);
$resp = curl_exec($ch);
curl_close($ch);
return json_decode($resp,true);
}
add_action('jet-form-builder/custom-action/twilio_verification_flow', $request);
add_action('jet-form-builder/custom-action/twilio_verification_flow', 'twilio_verification_flow', 1);
?>