Enable IMG when li:target is true

I deeply regret offering it to you.
Multiple “Modal WIndows” on one page seem to
create more problems than they solve.
coothead
I deeply regret offering it to you.
Multiple “Modal WIndows” on one page seem to
create more problems than they solve.
coothead
So thanks for everyone’s 2-cents, but all of this is becoming a bit overwhelming.
One thing that I need to remind myself, and others, is that this was supposed to be a fun website to re-live some good times at work - and maybe score me some “brownie” points - but it doesn’t pay the bills. I should have spent my Christmas Break working on my e-commerce site, but having been away from all of this for so long, I figured this might be a good way to get back into the swing of things. But alas, I have wasted more time than i should, especially for someone who wants to start his own business?!
First question is, what should my next step be?
Is my website “good enough” as is?
(I have slow Wi-Fi at my place, so a page download takes up to 5 minutes, but the speed websites I tried clocked me coming in at around 2 seconds for the photo-gallery. I may have to recheck the download times…)
If I need to fix things, then @PaulOB and @Paul_Wilkins and team, what is a reasonable compromise?
Learning Javascript will take me months to do some of the things I thing are being proposed here. (All useful stuff for later on, but I gotta get back to my real website…)
Are there changes that i could make to my current website - with some help from you all - in the next few days that would be worth the effort?
If so, I am game.
But come this Friday at 5:00pm, I am 110% invested in my businss and e-commerce site and if i have to throw away the last 5 weeks of effort on this photosite, then that’s life!
Guru suggestions welcome!!
Do not be afraid of AMP
AMP just requires a strict header, couple of included JavaScript files and virtually all HTML tags can be used in the body.
The example uses PHP glob(…) function to find all the image names and their dimensions then uses the image results to generate the HTML script to be used on the page.
I’ve just created a simple example of JavaScript being used to improve the image loading of a page.
The HTML page starts with a series of large images.
The JavaScript changes the src of each image to a thumbnail version of the image.
Clicking on a thumbnail causes JavaScript to change the thumbnail src to the original fullsize src image, and adds a
full class to the HTML image tag so that CSS shows the image fullscreen.
As it was only imgur images that I’m using, converting them to thumbnails was as easy as adding a lowercase b to the end of the filename. So that “abcde.jpg” became “abcdeb.jpg”.
You might need other ways to supply thumbnail images, such as generating 150x150px versions of the images called
thumbs/imagename-thumb.jpg instead.
Anyway, the simple example is up on jsfiddle at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/a30g5hbw/6/
I took the liberty to upload the jsfiddle to my site what have I done wrong
What does the browser console say?
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property 'querySelectorAll' of null
That’s from the following scripting line:
const images = photosContainer.querySelectorAll("img");
photosContainer is null. Why is it null?
It’s obtained from the
#photos selector. We now have a simpler question of why does the following code fail?
const photosContainer = document.querySelector(photosSelector);
The photosSelector variable correctly contains a value of
"#photos"
And, checking the source code for the photos section we can confirm that the element exists.
<section id="photos">
...
</section>
So why can’t the script find that HTML element?
It’s because the scripting code is being run before the HTML element even exists.
Solution: Move the scripting code to the end of the body.
I have update my site and it now has music and responsive thumbnails that use LightBox to popup a larger image without stopping the music
If you are loathe to download the source file then instead:
browse to this web page
right-click, highlight source then save "index-test.php" to your localhost
open index.php and delete everything between the body tags
insert or include the following PHP script and remmber to change the image path
make sure PHP glob(‘path-to-your-images is OK’) by print_r($aImgs);
<?php
// declare(strict_types=1);
$aImgs = [];
$aDivs = [
# '/var/www/amphtmldemo.tk/public_html/assets/imgs/',
# '/var/www/amphtmldemo.tk/public_html/assets/imgs/jokes/',
# '/var/www/amphtmldemo.tk/public_html/assets/linux-17/',
# '/var/www/amphtmldemo.tk/public_html/assets/linux-bg/'
getcwd() .'/imgs/'
];
foreach($aDivs as $div) :
$tmp = glob($div .'*.*');
$aImgs = array_merge($aImgs, $tmp);
endforeach;
// DEBUG: TOGGLE TO SEE IMAGE LIST
if(FALSE):
echo '<pre>';
print_r($aImgs);
echo '<pre>';
exit;
enidf;
// OPTIONAL LAYOUTS
$layout = '';
$layout = 'container';
$layout = 'flex-item';
$layout = 'fixed-width';
$layout = 'responsive';
$images = '';
$iCnt = 0;
$iSize = 0;
foreach($aImgs as $img) :
try {
$dims = getimagesize($img);
$par = str_replace('var/www/', '', $img);
if(LOCALHOST):
//
else:
$par = str_replace('public_html/', '', $par);
// $par = 'https:/' .$par;
$par = '/' .$par;
endif;
if( 'array'===gettype($dims) ) :
$iCnt++;
$fs = filesize($img);
$iSize += $fs;
$fs = number_format( (float) $fs);
$tmp = <<< ____EOT
<div clas="fss" style="width:210px;">
<p class="tal bd2"> <br>
Filesize: $fs bytes
<br>
{$dims[3]}
<amp-img
{$dims[3]}
src="{$par}"
layout="$layout"
alt="an image"></amp-img>
</p>
____EOT;
$images .= $tmp; // = ' XXX ';;
endif ;
} catch (Exception $e) {
echo 'Caught exception: ', $e->getMessage(), "\n";
}
endforeach;
$sSize = number_format( (float) $iSize);
$tmp = <<< ____EOT
<div class="mga" style="width: 240px;">
<dl class="tal">
<dt> Totals: </dt>
<dd> Images: $iCnt </dd>
<dd> Files : $sSize bytes</dd>
<dd> </dd>
</dl>
$images
</div>
____EOT;
echo '<hr><hr><hr>';
echo '<h2> ./incs/get-body-001.php </h2>';
echo '<hr><hr><hr>';
echo $tmp;
Many thanks for the detailed explanation, JavaScript moved to just before the closing
</body> tag and it works a treat
Relax.
You’re obsessing about this site being perfect, but that’s a pipe dream. Perfect is the enemy of good, as the saying goes.
Your next step should be to launch the site. It is 95% done. That is good enough.
Being a CSS guy I would probably go for a background image version although I guess that makes the php more complex in that you need to update a style tag with the image paths as you get data from your database (I know nothing about PHP either).
However just for interests sake here is a version of a CSS gallery using
:target (built mostly on your original html) that uses a background image for the gallery image which means that it will not get downloaded until required (at least in the browsers I tested on).
http://www.pmob.co.uk/temp2/CSS-gallery2.html
There is no JS required for this.
The caveats are:
The image sources need to be specified in the CSS style tag as some browsers will download background images that are inlined in the html style attribute. I placed the background image as a background to a placeholder image in order that title and alt attributes can be added to the img tag to aid semantics.
We also need to keep the images within the viewport so very large images will be contained within the viewport.
It’s not possible to add borders around the image because its a background image that doesn’t fill its container exactly because it is contained within the container.
There is probably something obvious I am missing but the page seems to work in modern browsers.
At the very least the demo may serve as a point of discussion on its usefulness or not. I am undecided
Just getting online, and I have a lot of responding to do!!
@James_Hibbard:
I was pretty upset when I logged off last night. Who wants to feel like they just wasted 5-6 weeks of their life that amounted to nothing?! Especially when I should have been working on my business!)
I was ready to walk away from everything, but then something occurred to me… “Why not try resizing all of your images (thumbnails=80K and detailed=250K), and try using another access point?”
Good things I did that…
You see, where I live I access the Internet via WiFi provided to me, and apparently they throttle the hell out of downloads and uploads. (I uploaded my website over 3 days at 14K/second - and you thought the days of 56K modems were painful?!)
Turns out when I used my personal hotspot, and turned off my VPN, my website is not nearly as bad as I thought. Yes, on some of the busy galleries like this year’s holiday party, it took 2-3 seconds to load, but that is fast enough that people will wait.
When I was trying it over the weekend it took me 5 minutes before everything was loaded and accessible - which is why I have been freaking out here!!!
So don’t be mad at me, but I am just going with what I have for now…
@coothead and @Ray.H and some others helped me build a website that looks and behaves exactly like I wanted. (It may be simple, but I think it kicks ass, so THANK YOU!!!)
@James_Hibbard:
So I guess I am taking your advice, and I apoligize for not getting your Javascript to work.
@Paul_Wilkins:
Thank you for writing that Javascript function for me to stop the videos, and for giving me my first JS lesson! And thank you for the advice above!
@John_Betong:
Thank you for your persistence in trying to get me to think differently! And don’t worry, I will read up on and hopefully learn AMP, just night right now.
@PaulOB:
Thanks for joining this thread and sharing some of your expertise!
That last link and mockup you posted looks pretty spiffy and modern, and I would consider it.
I’ll have some follow-up questions after this post.
@Everyone Else:
Thanks for a little help hear and a little help there. I really appreciate it!!!
So I guess this is were i am at, gang, and please don’t be mad at me…
After testing my website tonight on a better Internet connection, I am going to go with what I have. (Will test it on my work laptop tomorrow just to be doubly sure.)
Whether my website is a “hit” at work or a “flop”, so be it. I have probably put close to 300 hours since Christmas Break learning how to set up a webserver and cPanel, buying a domain, setting up DNS, setting up Cloudflare, installing an SSL, tweaking my mod-rewrites and php.ini file so they worked on the web, hardening my server, re-learning HTML, CSS, and PHP. Learning how to make a semi-responsive site. Following best-practices on HTML semantics and coding. Same for CSS. Learned some really cool new CSS thanks to @coothead and @Ray.H. Learned how to edit photos and videos using Lightroom and Nikon View. Researched music like crazy. Branded and styled my website, set up email, and a bunch of other things I have forgotten to mention.
And all for my co-workers - for free - just to make them smile.
(Of course I have probably wasted a lot of all of your time, but I appreciate it nonetheless!!)
While my website may not impress anyone here, and it clearly needs to be smoother and faster, I think the main thing that I accomplished - which is sort of why I sacrificed my Christmas break for this website - is that t helped me to "get back on the horse’ and get my head back into all of this stuff I used to know quite well.
And hope that starting this weekend I can get back into business and e-commerce site and finish that up in the next few months and give a shot at pursing my dream of running my own business and cutting the chains that tie me to my boss!
I know all of the webserver stuff will be useful for my e-commerce site, and after a long time away, I now feel pretty comfortable writing HTML, CSS and PHP again. So now I just hope that I will have the skills to get my business site done soon as I’m getting to be an old man and running out of time?!
And while I may have to put a lot of the stuff in this thread on hold for a bit, I think it will serve my e-commerce well if I learn AMP and some more CSS and Javascript mentioned above.
And I hope if I take a “rain check” on some of the advice above - especially from @PaulOB and @Paul_Wilkins - that your doors will still be open in the future??
To be honest, I had given up on this thread (and my website) yesterday, and then all of you came out of the woodwork?!
I feel bad that I cannot do a deep dive on things right now, but I did some “soul seraching” last night, and considering that working on this photo website for my co-workers helped me to get my head back in the game, I think the responsible thing to do is to focus my attention on the future and things that will help me make $$$ and hopefully gain the financial freedom I have never had.
In summary, I am not going anywhere, and probably need everyone’s help more now than ever, and I guess I should table Javascript and AMP and high-maintenance photo-galleries for now, but please know that all of you have helped me to grow a little as a web developer, and I hope that I can make you all proud of me some time soon!!
(Would love to have 1/10 the skills that so many of you already have!!)
THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOu for all of the help so far.
Will follow up with some questions for @PaulOB and @Paul_Wilkins maybe tomorrow.
Here’s a PHP Version that does not use a database instead PHP Globs all the images from a directory.
PHP source is remarkably rough at the moment and I will make it more presentable and upload tomorrow.
It was necessary to create a PHP thumbs function using ImageMagick
//====================================================================
// save $cwd
// cd to src
// exec
// cd $cwd
//====================================================================
function moggie
(
string $src = '',
string $dst = '',
int $mode = 0
)
{
$cwd = getcwd();
chdir($src);
$mog = [
'mogrify -format jpg -path ' .$dst .' -thumbnail 200x200 *.jpg',
'mogrify -format gif -path ' .$dst .' -thumbnail 200x200 *.gif',
'mogrify -format png -path ' .$dst .' -thumbnail 200x200 *.png',
];
exec($mog[$mode], $a, $rtn);
chdir($cwd);
}
I have updated the Online web page and the source files are shown.
Please note that if the source files are copied then two directories must be made, images and thumbs.
The program will read all images in the images directory and if and only if the following parameter is passed then any thumbnails that do not exist will not be created.
Good work John
I notice you have a horizontal scrollbar that breaks mobile so I would suggest you force your code to wrap.
e.g.
.bd1 {word-wrap: break-word;}
(I also notice you are using the lower quality image for the large image with the 2 girls)
Many thanks.
I added word-wrap and there is no longer a horizontal scroll bar.
The low quality image was due to adding the thumbnail to test Mogrify was creating the thumbnails and then deleting the large image
I have added a menu to include all three versions. Anyone else have a demo they would like adding?
Are you willing to zip up and attach all of your code for the example in post #61?
While rough, that looks like an interesting way to do what I wanted, and avoid some of the issues that I was facing. But short of looking at your code, it’s hard to follow exactly how you did all of that.
I guess you are saying that your approach would…
Is that a fair summary?
Would your solution be responsive?
All @PaulOB’s code is there on a single page and can be downloaded by right clicking on the page and select the download/save to disk option.
Paul’s script is hardcoded…
As Paul mentioned adding PHP makes the script far more flexible…
PHP glob(…) function returns all the image file names in a directory then creates the CSS and body content.
As mentioned the link to the PHP online demo has two files and requires an image and thumbs directory. Thumbnails are generated, on demand, from the images in the images directory.
Okay, I didn’t realize that.
Yeah, PHP coding is no issue for me.
Okay, when I have time I’ll check out your code.
Sorry if you already said this, but did you just add PHP to @PaulOB’s code? or is yours totally different?
If Paul’s code was based largely off my code, and your code is based largely off Paul’s code, then we have a nice 3-way collaboration going here!!
Basically @PaulOB’s code:
displays CSS background thumbnail images to an unordered list.
Thumbnail links render the full image on the same page.
While the full image is being displayed the thumbnails are greyed out.
The PHP script generates the required CSS href “#imageX” tags and the unordered list of thumbnails.
Using PHP eliminates hard coding and makes the page dynamic. Also ImageMagick’s Mogrify(…) generates thumbnails from all images in a directory. The script must be called within the directory. Separate calls pmust be used for each image type such as jpg, gif, png, icon, etc.
If you are familiar with PHP then please try the script and doubts will be revealed which will save posting.
The reason why the page loads very quickly is because the background thumbnails are inserted into the rendered web page, although I could be wrong and not for the first time
Would your solution be responsive?
Did you check it?
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.