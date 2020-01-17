Enable IMG when li:target is true

Just getting online, and I have a lot of responding to do!!

I was pretty upset when I logged off last night. Who wants to feel like they just wasted 5-6 weeks of their life that amounted to nothing?! Especially when I should have been working on my business!)

I was ready to walk away from everything, but then something occurred to me… “Why not try resizing all of your images (thumbnails=80K and detailed=250K), and try using another access point?”

Good things I did that…

You see, where I live I access the Internet via WiFi provided to me, and apparently they throttle the hell out of downloads and uploads. (I uploaded my website over 3 days at 14K/second - and you thought the days of 56K modems were painful?!)

Turns out when I used my personal hotspot, and turned off my VPN, my website is not nearly as bad as I thought. Yes, on some of the busy galleries like this year’s holiday party, it took 2-3 seconds to load, but that is fast enough that people will wait.

When I was trying it over the weekend it took me 5 minutes before everything was loaded and accessible - which is why I have been freaking out here!!!

So don’t be mad at me, but I am just going with what I have for now…

@coothead and @Ray.H and some others helped me build a website that looks and behaves exactly like I wanted. (It may be simple, but I think it kicks ass, so THANK YOU!!!)

So I guess I am taking your advice, and I apoligize for not getting your Javascript to work.

Thank you for writing that Javascript function for me to stop the videos, and for giving me my first JS lesson! And thank you for the advice above!

Thank you for your persistence in trying to get me to think differently! And don’t worry, I will read up on and hopefully learn AMP, just night right now.

Thanks for joining this thread and sharing some of your expertise!

That last link and mockup you posted looks pretty spiffy and modern, and I would consider it.

I’ll have some follow-up questions after this post.

Thanks for a little help hear and a little help there. I really appreciate it!!!

So I guess this is were i am at, gang, and please don’t be mad at me…

After testing my website tonight on a better Internet connection, I am going to go with what I have. (Will test it on my work laptop tomorrow just to be doubly sure.)

Whether my website is a “hit” at work or a “flop”, so be it. I have probably put close to 300 hours since Christmas Break learning how to set up a webserver and cPanel, buying a domain, setting up DNS, setting up Cloudflare, installing an SSL, tweaking my mod-rewrites and php.ini file so they worked on the web, hardening my server, re-learning HTML, CSS, and PHP. Learning how to make a semi-responsive site. Following best-practices on HTML semantics and coding. Same for CSS. Learned some really cool new CSS thanks to @coothead and @Ray.H. Learned how to edit photos and videos using Lightroom and Nikon View. Researched music like crazy. Branded and styled my website, set up email, and a bunch of other things I have forgotten to mention.

And all for my co-workers - for free - just to make them smile.

(Of course I have probably wasted a lot of all of your time, but I appreciate it nonetheless!!)

While my website may not impress anyone here, and it clearly needs to be smoother and faster, I think the main thing that I accomplished - which is sort of why I sacrificed my Christmas break for this website - is that t helped me to "get back on the horse’ and get my head back into all of this stuff I used to know quite well.

And hope that starting this weekend I can get back into business and e-commerce site and finish that up in the next few months and give a shot at pursing my dream of running my own business and cutting the chains that tie me to my boss!

I know all of the webserver stuff will be useful for my e-commerce site, and after a long time away, I now feel pretty comfortable writing HTML, CSS and PHP again. So now I just hope that I will have the skills to get my business site done soon as I’m getting to be an old man and running out of time?!

And while I may have to put a lot of the stuff in this thread on hold for a bit, I think it will serve my e-commerce well if I learn AMP and some more CSS and Javascript mentioned above.

And I hope if I take a “rain check” on some of the advice above - especially from @PaulOB and @Paul_Wilkins - that your doors will still be open in the future??

To be honest, I had given up on this thread (and my website) yesterday, and then all of you came out of the woodwork?!

I feel bad that I cannot do a deep dive on things right now, but I did some “soul seraching” last night, and considering that working on this photo website for my co-workers helped me to get my head back in the game, I think the responsible thing to do is to focus my attention on the future and things that will help me make $$$ and hopefully gain the financial freedom I have never had.

In summary, I am not going anywhere, and probably need everyone’s help more now than ever, and I guess I should table Javascript and AMP and high-maintenance photo-galleries for now, but please know that all of you have helped me to grow a little as a web developer, and I hope that I can make you all proud of me some time soon!!

(Would love to have 1/10 the skills that so many of you already have!!)

THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOu for all of the help so far.

Will follow up with some questions for @PaulOB and @Paul_Wilkins maybe tomorrow.