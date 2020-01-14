Enable IMG when li:target is true

So thanks for everyone’s 2-cents, but all of this is becoming a bit overwhelming.

One thing that I need to remind myself, and others, is that this was supposed to be a fun website to re-live some good times at work - and maybe score me some “brownie” points - but it doesn’t pay the bills. I should have spent my Christmas Break working on my e-commerce site, but having been away from all of this for so long, I figured this might be a good way to get back into the swing of things. But alas, I have wasted more time than i should, especially for someone who wants to start his own business?!

First question is, what should my next step be?

Is my website “good enough” as is?

(I have slow Wi-Fi at my place, so a page download takes up to 5 minutes, but the speed websites I tried clocked me coming in at around 2 seconds for the photo-gallery. I may have to recheck the download times…)

If I need to fix things, then @PaulOB and @Paul_Wilkins and team, what is a reasonable compromise?

Learning Javascript will take me months to do some of the things I thing are being proposed here. (All useful stuff for later on, but I gotta get back to my real website…)

Are there changes that i could make to my current website - with some help from you all - in the next few days that would be worth the effort?

If so, I am game.

But come this Friday at 5:00pm, I am 110% invested in my businss and e-commerce site and if i have to throw away the last 5 weeks of effort on this photosite, then that’s life!

Guru suggestions welcome!!