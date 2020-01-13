Enable IMG when li:target is true

@Paul_Wilkins,

Okay, I have heard that term before, and read up on things.

Am curious to see what @PaulOB recommends as to what I should do… (He brings up some valid points about what to do when Javascript is shut off…)

Can this fun photo website be saved considering it is 95% done?

Or is this case where I still have much to learn, and in reality it will take me weeks or months to learn what I need to create a usable website?

(Wow! I sure have gotten my butt handed to me on a website that is basically only 4 web pages long?!)

hangs head in failure

There is a fundamental principle called progressive enhancement. Before that it used to be graceful degredation, where you start with a complex build then redesign so that it works when parts are not available (such as no css, or no javascript).

Progressive enhancement is a much more reliable way of doing things, where HTML is the fundamental bedrock layer, then you add on CSS to make it look better, then you add on JavaScript to improve the user experience. Each one not relying on the other, so that if anything goes wrong (such as a file failing to be transferred over the internet) then your page can still keep working with a minimum of impact.

Building your own custom photo gallery is a difficult and challenging task, Developing for web browsers is amazingly difficult. It’s said to be the most challenging environment to develop in, because everybody has different web browsers with different capabilities. Some use cellphones, some ipads, some computers, some tv’s even.

I look forward to what @PaulOB has to say about the idea of lazy-loading too.

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

I notice that you keep crediting me for your
use of the “Modal Window” method.
But I did make it clear to you at the outset of
your project that I thought that the thumbnails
should open the larger image in a new page.

You rejected this solution because it meant that
your visitors would not have audio continuously
audible.

You are now reaping the rewards for making,
what I believe to be, the wrong choice.

coothead

@coothead,

Well, I was trying to compliment you on teaching me a cool new CSS trick, and I certainly am not blaming you for the corner that I am currently painted in.

But to your last comment, my response is, “I am the Customer, and I want what i want!”

“No”, “can’t”, “impossible” aren’t in my vocabulary - especially when it comes to IT.

So maybe I went down the wrong path, but there has to be a way to meet the following requirements for a photo website…

  • HTML/CSS first.
  • Uses PHP.
  • No database.
  • Prefer not to use Javascript, but will stay open-minded.
  • Website should not break if Javascript is turned off!!!
  • Needs to be “responsive”.
  • A user should be able to go into a gallery, turn on the audio player, and listen to the pre-selected song for that gallery (e.g. “Happy Holidays” by Irving Berlin) in an uninterrupted fashion while viewing either thumbnails and/or the corresponding enlarged photos. (I don’t care if thumbnails and the enlarged photos are on separate pages, but the song should never miss a beat!!)
  • Having to launch a separate web page or tab to allow the music to keep playing is a little too “clunky” of a design for me. Sorry. (On a professional website, you’d never see that.)
  • Photo gallery needs to load in a reasonable time-frame, especially for desktop
  • Enlarged photo should display in a reasonable time-frame

That’s it.

I thought I had accomplished all of this until I uploaded it to my webserver, and then the page load times made all of this effort a total failure!!

The other Paul answered those questions and my take on it is much the same. The way I would go about it is to start with just a thumbnail image and then link directly to the large image which will appear on another page. This gives you a working page at the most basic level as images are available but on another page.

Then with JS you change the link to the larger image to trigger your modal instead and then in your modal you add with js the correct source for the larger image which as tracknut has shown can be held in a data attribute. I would also add a dummy source for the original image using a data uri of a 1px x 1px blank gif so that the image tag is valid and does not need a server request. All this should be achievable keeping close to your original code.

Just as proof of concept I have uploaded the rough idea I outlined above and posted it here.

http://pmob.co.uk/temp2/gallery-hash2.html

It uses your html and css but with a few data attributes added and a new class to the full size image. My JS is very basic and @Paul_Wilkins will probably say that it has many issues but I post it for interests sake only in the hope that someone can make it better :slight_smile:

That’s about my limit :slight_smile:

On a different tack you could use background images instead of the image tag and then you could do that in pure CSS without JS but of course won’t be semantically correct and you would have to force the images to all fit in a standard size container and then use background-size:cover to make it cover the element. It’s not ideal but may be a choice if you have images that are roughly the same size.

Yes I guess that would be a way forward but is too complex for someone like me to implement properly. :slight_smile:

@PaulOB,

But what about the music?! That is what started this whole problem!

I had a working website with a 1-2 page approach (photo-gallery.php ===> photo-details.php), but I was insistent that people could jam to the same tune uninterrupted while browsing…

If I am hopping between pages I assume that kills the music, right?

(To be clear, I have no real need for a modal if I can keep my music. The modal was just a “means to an end”)

Because the page must work without JavaScript, and you don’t want to go to a new page to view the large image, that means that the large images must all be on the same page. That’s unavoidable, and means a slow loading page.

JavaScript can help to improve the user experience though. What it can do is to change the large images to thumbnail images, so that the page loads much faster. Then when someone wants to view an image, JavaScript can put the thumbnail image back to a fullsize image.

That is JavaScript doing its job, of improving the user experience.

You would not have had that problem with the method
that I originally suggested. :unhappy:

Well, I would have to say that you should consider your
site’s visitors to be the actual customers and you to be
their supplier and what you want may not be what they
want. I would also hazard a guess that they would prefer
to have fast loading pages without perpetual audio to
slow loading pages with it. :winky:

coothead

It would have worked, but it wasn’t as streamlined as I’d like. @PaulOB and @Paul_Wilkins, what do you think about @coothead s suggestion?

With his recommendation, I had my mast, then audio player, then my image gallery. If a user stayed in the gallery, then he/she could listen to looping music all day. In addition, there was a link (?) “Listen more…” or something like that to the side of the audio player, and the assumption what that the user would sense to click that link before clicking on a thumbnail and this navigating to another page.

Would that be the end of the world from a design standpoint?

It would work…

Of course people want fast loading pages. I just thought the music while browsing was the “cherry on the top”.

Spent a day researching songs and found some gems and along side the photos, it was a dream come true!

From a user’s point of view I would not like to scroll through 2,500 images. Is it possible too reduce the number of photos into groups such as inside, outside, upstairs, downstairs, front room, reception, etc.

The AMP example played music, rendered all images in a single directory and supplied a link to a larger image. I am not sure what happens to the music when a thumbnail image is requested.

I believe LightBox can be incorporated into the web page which I think would eliminate having to open another page to view the enlargement.

It should be an easy task to include LiggtBix and hope to update the demo site later today.

@PaulOB,

Attached are two screenshots of the mockup version of my website to give you a visual…

One is a normal view of the gallery when it loads.

screenshot_gallery-normal
screenshot_gallery-normal


And the other is the modal view when you click on a thumbnail.

screenshot_gallery-modal
screenshot_gallery-modal

HTH.

If you are talking about the demo I posted then that is using your modal code so you are not jumping between pages. The jump to another page only happens when js is disabled and then you get only basic function but a still usable page.

Well, I didn’t say they were all worthy of my site! :slight_smile:

Yes, I ended up creating 12 “galleries” and each gallery had between 50 and 500 photos in them.

I still want to learn AMP, but fear that may take me longer than I have. That and I have been caught up chasing the javascript solution I asked for in this thread.

That is basically what @coothead’s solution does, except it does it with pure CSS…

Nothing wrong with that. :winky:

But one would have to assume that if whilst listening to the
heavenly music that you had generously provided for their
enjoyment and edification they decided instead to click a
thumbnail link to see an enlargement of it, then they had
probably heard enough and were now ready to be delighted
by your magnificent full size rendering of the thumbnail in
silence. :biggrin:

coothead

BAH!!!

(What can I say, I am a music nut and I like listening to (continuous) music while surfing or viewing photos, and I thought they might appreciate it too. Especially because I chose a special song for each gallery, so this was my poor-mans attempt to make music videos for them?!)

No the light box script doesn’t load the image until it’s called for. It gets the image source from a data attribute (or href) and then only loads the large image when called for If I remember correctly. It’s much the same as we have been suggesting but in a ready made package.

#52

I deeply regret offering it to you. :unhappy:

Multiple “Modal WIndows” on one page seem to
create more problems than they solve. :rolleyes:

coothead

So thanks for everyone’s 2-cents, but all of this is becoming a bit overwhelming.

One thing that I need to remind myself, and others, is that this was supposed to be a fun website to re-live some good times at work - and maybe score me some “brownie” points - but it doesn’t pay the bills. I should have spent my Christmas Break working on my e-commerce site, but having been away from all of this for so long, I figured this might be a good way to get back into the swing of things. But alas, I have wasted more time than i should, especially for someone who wants to start his own business?!

First question is, what should my next step be?

Is my website “good enough” as is?

(I have slow Wi-Fi at my place, so a page download takes up to 5 minutes, but the speed websites I tried clocked me coming in at around 2 seconds for the photo-gallery. I may have to recheck the download times…)

If I need to fix things, then @PaulOB and @Paul_Wilkins and team, what is a reasonable compromise?

Learning Javascript will take me months to do some of the things I thing are being proposed here. (All useful stuff for later on, but I gotta get back to my real website…)

Are there changes that i could make to my current website - with some help from you all - in the next few days that would be worth the effort?

If so, I am game.

But come this Friday at 5:00pm, I am 110% invested in my businss and e-commerce site and if i have to throw away the last 5 weeks of effort on this photosite, then that’s life!

Guru suggestions welcome!!

Do not be afraid of AMP :slight_smile:

AMP just requires a strict header, couple of included JavaScript files and virtually all HTML tags can be used in the body.

The example uses PHP glob(…) function to find all the image names and their dimensions then uses the image results to generate the HTML script to be used on the page.

I’ve just created a simple example of JavaScript being used to improve the image loading of a page.

The HTML page starts with a series of large images.

The JavaScript changes the src of each image to a thumbnail version of the image.
Clicking on a thumbnail causes JavaScript to change the thumbnail src to the original fullsize src image, and adds a full class to the HTML image tag so that CSS shows the image fullscreen.

As it was only imgur images that I’m using, converting them to thumbnails was as easy as adding a lowercase b to the end of the filename. So that “abcde.jpg” became “abcdeb.jpg”.

You might need other ways to supply thumbnail images, such as generating 150x150px versions of the images called thumbs/imagename-thumb.jpg instead.

Anyway, the simple example is up on jsfiddle at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/a30g5hbw/6/