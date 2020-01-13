Enable IMG when li:target is true

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: Am curious to see what @PaulOB recommends as to what I should do… (He brings up some valid points about what to do when Javascript is shut off…)

The other Paul answered those questions and my take on it is much the same. The way I would go about it is to start with just a thumbnail image and then link directly to the large image which will appear on another page. This gives you a working page at the most basic level as images are available but on another page.

Then with JS you change the link to the larger image to trigger your modal instead and then in your modal you add with js the correct source for the larger image which as tracknut has shown can be held in a data attribute. I would also add a dummy source for the original image using a data uri of a 1px x 1px blank gif so that the image tag is valid and does not need a server request. All this should be achievable keeping close to your original code.

Just as proof of concept I have uploaded the rough idea I outlined above and posted it here.

http://pmob.co.uk/temp2/gallery-hash2.html

It uses your html and css but with a few data attributes added and a new class to the full size image. My JS is very basic and @Paul_Wilkins will probably say that it has many issues but I post it for interests sake only in the hope that someone can make it better

That’s about my limit

On a different tack you could use background images instead of the image tag and then you could do that in pure CSS without JS but of course won’t be semantically correct and you would have to force the images to all fit in a standard size container and then use background-size:cover to make it cover the element. It’s not ideal but may be a choice if you have images that are roughly the same size.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: I look forward to what @PaulOB has to say about the idea of lazy-loading too.

Yes I guess that would be a way forward but is too complex for someone like me to implement properly.