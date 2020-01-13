Enable IMG when li:target is true

@PaulOB,

I wasn’t expecting to see our resident HTML/CSS guru in a thread about Javascript, but I’m glad you stopped by!!

PaulOB: PaulOB: Just a few random thoughts What happens if JS is disabled?

Then I’m screwed…

PaulOB: PaulOB: What is the point of having a css only modal effect if it cannot display the image with css as you have removed the source ?

It’s “complicated”…

PaulOB: PaulOB: Your page should first be usable without js present and then enhanced when it is active.

Um, I have never learned Javascript because I think it has ruined the Internet. For my business website that got put on hold, I wrote it purely in HTML/CSS/PHP because of my disdain for Javascript.

So you are preaching to the choir.

But, alas, I seem to be painted in a corner… (Would love for you to show me how to fix my issues purely using HTML/CSS!)

PaulOB: PaulOB: In effect the css modal affect using :target is redundant for your use case and perhaps would be simpler with a straight forward js modal to start with? Regarding the use of :target what happens when a user tries to link directly to the image with a fragment identifier? The JS won’t run and they will get a broken image. (The same may occur when the back button is pressed and you arrive back at a fragment on the url) Much to consider and most is outside my scope but thought it worth mentioning:)

So, Paul, since you were nice enough to stop by, let’s back up and talk about what I set out to do and how I ended up in this ugly situation…

We had a nice Diwali Celebration and Holiday Party at work, and I intended to take a few snapshot and ended up shooting over 2,500 frames?! (Kinda hard to share via email!)

So during Christmas Break, I figured I’d build a simple website to share the photos and videos.

Well, I’m a perfectionist and little things never stay “little” with me for long!

One requirement that I insisted upon was that i wanted visitors to be able to click on the < audio > player in a given gallery, and jam to a cool tune while browsing the photos. But as I discovered in my original design, having the < audio > tag and the thumbnails on my “photo-gallery.php” page and then redirecting users to “photo-details.php” to see an enlarged photo worked great as far as viewing photos, but it (literally) killed the music.

So I bitched about this and @coothead came to me rescue (?) and showed me how to use li:target to transform a boring photo galelry with thumbnails into a modal window with an enlarged photo all on one page and with the msuic never missing a beat (pun intended!) in the background.

Life was good, until I uploaded my website and photos to the webserver, and then discovered that it took up to 5 minutes to load my “photo-gallery.php” page because secretly all of those enlarged photos (500MB each) were also uploading in the background.

My website was UNusable, and I was CRUSHED!!! ;-(

Furthermore, while I have learned a lot of useful things that i can use on my business website which I hoped to wrap up in January, I have pissed away the last 4-5 weeks and I have nothing usable to show for it?!

If there is a way to save this “fun” project - ideally NOT using Javascript - that would be ideal. But at this point, I am ready to walk away from a website 95% done and just chalk it up to a failure…

(Proof perfect that I am living in the shadows of so many SitePoint gurus…)

Ultimately, I gotta get back to my e-commerce site this coming weekend, and get it done ASAP, or I may lose that opportunity as well?!

sigh