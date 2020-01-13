Enable IMG when li:target is true

In my IDE, I have a folder called “sp_create-src-link” (That is nested down in a project public_html.
And in “sp_create-src-link” I have a “scripts” folder and at the same level my “sp_create-src-link.php” script.
In my script in the < head > I added…
<script src=scripts/buildSrc.js"></script>
When I run my script and I click on the 1st thumbnail, the modal window still does not display an image.
Are you using all of the thumbnails and medium-sized pictures I uploaded here? Because I added label to them, visually they are quite instructive of how I named my thumbnails and medium-sized pictures and how my PHP works.
I have lots of questions about your code, but will hold off on those until I get things working on my end.
P.S. To be clear, anything I zip up and send is alreadt n a folder structure that works - well at least my code parts work.
What is the point of having a css only modal effect if it cannot display the image with css as you have removed the source ?
Your page should first be usable without js present and then enhanced when it is active.
In effect the css modal affect using :target is redundant for your use case and perhaps would be simpler with a straight forward js modal to start with?
Regarding the use of :target what happens when a user tries to link directly to the image with a fragment identifier? The JS won’t run and they will get a broken image. (The same may occur when the back button is pressed and you arrive back at a fragment on the url)
Much to consider and most is outside my scope but thought it worth mentioning:)
I wasn’t expecting to see our resident HTML/CSS guru in a thread about Javascript, but I’m glad you stopped by!!
Then I’m screwed…
It’s “complicated”…
Um, I have never learned Javascript because I think it has ruined the Internet. For my business website that got put on hold, I wrote it purely in HTML/CSS/PHP because of my disdain for Javascript.
So you are preaching to the choir.
But, alas, I seem to be painted in a corner… (Would love for you to show me how to fix my issues purely using HTML/CSS!)
So, Paul, since you were nice enough to stop by, let’s back up and talk about what I set out to do and how I ended up in this ugly situation…
We had a nice Diwali Celebration and Holiday Party at work, and I intended to take a few snapshot and ended up shooting over 2,500 frames?! (Kinda hard to share via email!)
So during Christmas Break, I figured I’d build a simple website to share the photos and videos.
Well, I’m a perfectionist and little things never stay “little” with me for long!
One requirement that I insisted upon was that i wanted visitors to be able to click on the < audio > player in a given gallery, and jam to a cool tune while browsing the photos. But as I discovered in my original design, having the < audio > tag and the thumbnails on my “photo-gallery.php” page and then redirecting users to “photo-details.php” to see an enlarged photo worked great as far as viewing photos, but it (literally) killed the music.
So I bitched about this and @coothead came to me rescue (?) and showed me how to use li:target to transform a boring photo galelry with thumbnails into a modal window with an enlarged photo all on one page and with the msuic never missing a beat (pun intended!) in the background.
Life was good, until I uploaded my website and photos to the webserver, and then discovered that it took up to 5 minutes to load my “photo-gallery.php” page because secretly all of those enlarged photos (500MB each) were also uploading in the background.
My website was UNusable, and I was CRUSHED!!! ;-(
Furthermore, while I have learned a lot of useful things that i can use on my business website which I hoped to wrap up in January, I have pissed away the last 4-5 weeks and I have nothing usable to show for it?!
If there is a way to save this “fun” project - ideally NOT using Javascript - that would be ideal. But at this point, I am ready to walk away from a website 95% done and just chalk it up to a failure…
(Proof perfect that I am living in the shadows of so many SitePoint gurus…)
Ultimately, I gotta get back to my e-commerce site this coming weekend, and get it done ASAP, or I may lose that opportunity as well?!
There is a fundamental principle called progressive enhancement. Before that it used to be graceful degredation, where you start with a complex build then redesign so that it works when parts are not available (such as no css, or no javascript).
Progressive enhancement is a much more reliable way of doing things, where HTML is the fundamental bedrock layer, then you add on CSS to make it look better, then you add on JavaScript to improve the user experience. Each one not relying on the other, so that if anything goes wrong (such as a file failing to be transferred over the internet) then your page can still keep working with a minimum of impact.
Building your own custom photo gallery is a difficult and challenging task, Developing for web browsers is amazingly difficult. It’s said to be the most challenging environment to develop in, because everybody has different web browsers with different capabilities. Some use cellphones, some ipads, some computers, some tv’s even.
I look forward to what @PaulOB has to say about the idea of lazy-loading too.
I notice that you keep crediting me for your
use of the “Modal Window” method.
But I did make it clear to you at the outset of
your project that I thought that the thumbnails
should open the larger image in a new page.
You rejected this solution because it meant that
your visitors would not have audio continuously
audible.
You are now reaping the rewards for making,
what I believe to be, the wrong choice.
Well, I was trying to compliment you on teaching me a cool new CSS trick, and I certainly am not blaming you for the corner that I am currently painted in.
But to your last comment, my response is, “I am the Customer, and I want what i want!”
“No”, “can’t”, “impossible” aren’t in my vocabulary - especially when it comes to IT.
So maybe I went down the wrong path, but there has to be a way to meet the following requirements for a photo website…
HTML/CSS first.
Uses PHP.
No database.
Prefer not to use Javascript, but will stay open-minded.
Website should not break if Javascript is turned off!!!
Needs to be “responsive”.
A user should be able to go into a gallery, turn on the audio player, and listen to the pre-selected song for that gallery (e.g. “Happy Holidays” by Irving Berlin) in an uninterrupted fashion while viewing either thumbnails and/or the corresponding enlarged photos. (I don’t care if thumbnails and the enlarged photos are on separate pages, but the song should never miss a beat!!)
Having to launch a separate web page or tab to allow the music to keep playing is a little too “clunky” of a design for me. Sorry. (On a professional website, you’d never see that.)
Photo gallery needs to load in a reasonable time-frame, especially for desktop
Enlarged photo should display in a reasonable time-frame
That’s it.
I thought I had accomplished all of this until I uploaded it to my webserver, and then the page load times made all of this effort a total failure!!
The other Paul answered those questions and my take on it is much the same. The way I would go about it is to start with just a thumbnail image and then link directly to the large image which will appear on another page. This gives you a working page at the most basic level as images are available but on another page.
Then with JS you change the link to the larger image to trigger your modal instead and then in your modal you add with js the correct source for the larger image which as tracknut has shown can be held in a data attribute. I would also add a dummy source for the original image using a data uri of a 1px x 1px blank gif so that the image tag is valid and does not need a server request. All this should be achievable keeping close to your original code.
Just as proof of concept I have uploaded the rough idea I outlined above and posted it here.
It uses your html and css but with a few data attributes added and a new class to the full size image. My JS is very basic and @Paul_Wilkins will probably say that it has many issues but I post it for interests sake only in the hope that someone can make it better
That’s about my limit
On a different tack you could use background images instead of the image tag and then you could do that in pure CSS without JS but of course won’t be semantically correct and you would have to force the images to all fit in a standard size container and then use background-size:cover to make it cover the element. It’s not ideal but may be a choice if you have images that are roughly the same size.
Yes I guess that would be a way forward but is too complex for someone like me to implement properly.
Because the page must work without JavaScript, and you don’t want to go to a new page to view the large image, that means that the large images must all be on the same page. That’s unavoidable, and means a slow loading page.
JavaScript can help to improve the user experience though. What it can do is to change the large images to thumbnail images, so that the page loads much faster. Then when someone wants to view an image, JavaScript can put the thumbnail image back to a fullsize image.
That is JavaScript doing its job, of improving the user experience.
You would not have had that problem with the method
that I originally suggested.
Well, I would have to say that you should consider your
site’s visitors to be the actual customers and you to be
their supplier and what you want may not be what they
want. I would also hazard a guess that they would prefer
to have fast loading pages without perpetual audio to
slow loading pages with it.
With his recommendation, I had my mast, then audio player, then my image gallery. If a user stayed in the gallery, then he/she could listen to looping music all day. In addition, there was a link (?) “Listen more…” or something like that to the side of the audio player, and the assumption what that the user would sense to click that link before clicking on a thumbnail and this navigating to another page.
Would that be the end of the world from a design standpoint?
It would work…
Of course people want fast loading pages. I just thought the music while browsing was the “cherry on the top”.
Spent a day researching songs and found some gems and along side the photos, it was a dream come true!
From a user’s point of view I would not like to scroll through 2,500 images. Is it possible too reduce the number of photos into groups such as inside, outside, upstairs, downstairs, front room, reception, etc.
The AMP example played music, rendered all images in a single directory and supplied a link to a larger image. I am not sure what happens to the music when a thumbnail image is requested.
I believe LightBox can be incorporated into the web page which I think would eliminate having to open another page to view the enlargement.
It should be an easy task to include LiggtBix and hope to update the demo site later today.
If you are talking about the demo I posted then that is using your modal code so you are not jumping between pages. The jump to another page only happens when js is disabled and then you get only basic function but a still usable page.
But one would have to assume that if whilst listening to the
heavenly music that you had generously provided for their
enjoyment and edification they decided instead to click a
thumbnail link to see an enlargement of it, then they had
probably heard enough and were now ready to be delighted
by your magnificent full size rendering of the thumbnail in
silence.
(What can I say, I am a music nut and I like listening to (continuous) music while surfing or viewing photos, and I thought they might appreciate it too. Especially because I chose a special song for each gallery, so this was my poor-mans attempt to make music videos for them?!)