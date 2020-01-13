All I need to see is your updated html code for one LI, and maybe your JS code, to see why what I wrote above “isn’t working yet”. I don’e need 4 MB of images and stuff to help me understand. We’ve been talking about it for 2 days now, I think I understand.
Enable IMG when li:target is true
I went to a lot of trouble to create the images and they may be instructional to others so I’ll try and attach them in separate posts.
Here is the code part…
Here are the thumbnails…
Here are the detailed-photos (part 1)…
Here are the detailed-photos (part 2)…
And here is the large photo for anyone who cares…
Not knowing anything about Javascript, here are my thoughts…
1.) See in my 1st < li > where id=“1001” and in the child < a > href="#1001" ?
Well in my actual photo-gallery.php script, those values come from the PHP variable $photoKey which is the KEY for each photo in my array.
Javascript needs to grab $photoKey for each LI > A object (?) it creates.
2.) I think your Javescript variable “enableImg” needs to point to: .flexGaller li a.thumbnail
3.) On click, Javascript needs to assign each different $photoKey value from my array and use that to build the link to the detailed-photo like this…
<img src='$detailedSrc/{$detailedPhotoValue}' alt='' >
OOPS! It looks like I need to post some sample code that shows you at least part of my PHP…
Here is a snippet from my DEV version of “photo-gallery.php”. (I guess I should have included it sooner, but I didn’t thnk about having to tie my PHP with this new Javascript?!)
It is the same as what I uploaded earlier, however instead of hard-coded photo filenames, it shows you how I use a PHP array and variables to dynamically build my gallery based on the folder the script points to.
Basically I have a directory for each gallery (e.g. “2019-holiday-party”) and my PHP goes out to that directory, reads in all of the filenames, builds and array, and then iterates through the array and builds the HTML for the gallery.
Now I need Javascript to help build the IMG SRC for the thumbnails that is clicked.
Whew! Thanks for the help so far!!
So looking at your downloads, you didn’t use my html code at all. You need to:
- change the target large img to “data-src=” rather than “src=”
- Add the class “.bigImage” to those images
- Include the script line for the JS code
It isn’t that I didn’t use your code, I was just reading through things and tryng to figure thigs out when you posted back.
I will make those updates, but I’m still thinking we are missing some things.
Maybe I’m wrong?
Trying to learn asap!
I made those changes for the 1st < li > and now the detailed-image doesn’t load in the modal window.
<img class="bigImage" data-src="images/img_3325_med.jpg" alt="" >
Let’s see the code. I have the thing working here, so there’s something missing. Have you linked to the JS code? Any new errors popping up in the console?
That html looks right…
Here is v02 with this code added to the 1st < li > for proof-of-concept…
<img class="bigImage" data-src="images/img_3325_med.jpg" alt="" >
If you have it working, what about the version I posted in Post #21 that uses PHP?
I see two php files in the zip file. Which one has my JS linked?
“sp_create-src-link.php” is the version where I took out all PHP and hard-coded the photos.
“sp_photo-gallery-snippet.php” is a thin version of my actual code and it includes all PHP you would need to help me out with this. If you didn’t see Post #21, I included it because the link that Javascript is going to build will need to grab my PHP variable for the $photoKey in my PHP foreach that builds the gallery.
You never said anything about “linking” (i.e.
<script> </script>) so I assumed that your Javascript can be read on its own.
Please see post #5, way back there. I gave you an update to the JS file and said “your JS file needs to look like this”. JS needs to be linked via a script command, and you’ve done that before, so I guess I just assumed you wouldn’t take my comment to mean “delete the JS reference”. Leave it in there, update it as I showed.
Rolling this back to the php source will be simple, you just need to:
- Change the “src=” to “data-src=”
- Add the class for “bigImage”
- Leave the JS link where it is
In my IDE, I have a folder called “sp_create-src-link” (That is nested down in a project public_html.
And in “sp_create-src-link” I have a “scripts” folder and at the same level my “sp_create-src-link.php” script.
In my script in the < head > I added…
<script src=scripts/buildSrc.js"></script>
When I run my script and I click on the 1st thumbnail, the modal window still does not display an image.
Are you using all of the thumbnails and medium-sized pictures I uploaded here? Because I added label to them, visually they are quite instructive of how I named my thumbnails and medium-sized pictures and how my PHP works.
I have lots of questions about your code, but will hold off on those until I get things working on my end.
P.S. To be clear, anything I zip up and send is alreadt n a folder structure that works - well at least my code parts work.
Just a few random thoughts
What happens if JS is disabled?
What is the point of having a css only modal effect if it cannot display the image with css as you have removed the source ?
Your page should first be usable without js present and then enhanced when it is active.
In effect the css modal affect using :target is redundant for your use case and perhaps would be simpler with a straight forward ha modal to start with?
Regarding the use of :target what happens when a user tries to link directly to the image with a fragment identifier? The JS won’t run and they will get a broken image. (The same may occur when the back button is pressed and you arrive back at a fragment on the url)
Much to consider and most is outside my scope but thought it worth mentioning:)
Perhaps the following article specifically about lazy-loading images will be of some benefit.