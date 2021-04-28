Empty space on the side of the page

PaulOB: PaulOB: Back tomorrow now

A couple of other quick observations to help with your project:

Don’t disable pinch and zoom on mobile or you will lose most of your visitors. It disrespects the default behaviour of their device.

e.g. You have this in your meta viewport tag (with a typo anyway).

user-scalable=no and minimun-scale=1.0

e.g.

<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, user-scalable=no, initial-scale=1.0, maximun-scale=1.0, minimun-scale=1.0">

That means users with poor eyesight (like me) may be unable to pinch and zoom to read the content. The meta tag you need is just this.

<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

Luckily these days most devices will ignore the user scalable attribute anyway as it is bad for accessibility.

I see a lot of magic numbers in the CSS where you have placed things specifically with no regard to other content on the page rather than allowing a more logical approach of elements. For instance in your header you have two images placed absolutely on either side of the menu text but they never match up or keep track with the text so look odd or overlap. The images should have been background images anyway and applied to the same element as the text so you can control all together without explicitly placing each element.

If an image is used for decoration then it should be placed in the background of an element. If the image is actual content that adds meaning to the page then it should be an html img tag with suitable alt attribute text (not empty).

The header section of your page is made up of 3 separate header elements. Semantically they are just one header and should be wrapped in a single header tag. You can divide the code in the header using divs as required but you actually only have one header. Be careful with duplicating code for different screen widths as usually you would want to manipulate the same elements into a better display rather than switching one whole section on or off depending on screen width. There is a place for that kind of behaviour but should be used sparingly when there is no alternative.

You wrapped the whole page in a section tag and the whole page can’t be a section because its the whole page Use a div not a section element (generally). Generally a section must have an immediate heading tag at the correct level to be semantically correct. I also note you have a section and called it .main when you could have used the main element instead

However as you have only been doing this for 3 weeks you have made a good start and are bound to fall into the common traps because after all that’s how you learn