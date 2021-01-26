Empty space on the side of the page

mate1891: mate1891: , I started to learn3 weeks ago and I still have a lot to understand,

Ok you are doing well for only 3 weeks but there are a number of major problems.

I’m just going offline until tomorrow but as a start you can remove anything that has a 2000px width or a 5000px width from your code as that is nonsense and not helping at all.

Also remove your negative margins of -20px which is causing problems and just hides the fact that you put a height on the header section when you didn’t need to. Also stop putting 100% width on static elements as they don’t need a width at all and will expand automatically to fill the available area.

If you want to limit your page width to 2000px wide then you need to place a page wrapper around the whole page content and set a max-width of 2000px and use margin:auto to centre it. (Although 2000px is a strange width to want anyway.)

The above should take care of the space at the side which was caused by you setting the 2000px when the parent only had 100% width. That means your 2000px would poke out the side on any screen smaller than 2000px and you would have to scroll to see it.

Back tomorrow now