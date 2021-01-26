Empty space on the side of the page

Pregunta1
Pregunta11919×940 382 KB
Pregunta2
Pregunta21918×942 317 KB

Everything on the page is completely responsive, but all that bulge remains on the side of the page and I have no idea how to remove it, previously I enabled the overflow-x: hidden function so that it does not slide horizontally to the right, it worked but as soon as I uploaded it and tried it from my cell phone it did not work, the page could slide horizontally to the right, to which, I was trying to remove that empty space on the side so as not to have to disable horizontal scrolling (since it does not work for mobile devices). Please, ignore the redundancy and infectiousness in all the code, I started to learn3 weeks ago and I still have a lot to understand, I will thank you forever for your help! I will be attentive, greetings and thanks in advance! Here is the Github link, the html is under the name of “index” and the css is under the name of “EstiloNuevo”:

https://github.com/mate1891927/Nueva-pagina

In the same way, the page is uploaded on the Github server, so if you want to look at the error that I am telling you about in real time, here is the link:

https://mate1891927.github.io/Nueva-pagina/

Have you tried increasing the image width to cover that empty space?

What’s the link to your site?

Ok you are doing well for only 3 weeks but there are a number of major problems. :slight_smile:

I’m just going offline until tomorrow but as a start you can remove anything that has a 2000px width or a 5000px width from your code as that is nonsense and not helping at all.:slight_smile:

Also remove your negative margins of -20px which is causing problems and just hides the fact that you put a height on the header section when you didn’t need to. Also stop putting 100% width on static elements as they don’t need a width at all and will expand automatically to fill the available area.

If you want to limit your page width to 2000px wide then you need to place a page wrapper around the whole page content and set a max-width of 2000px and use margin:auto to centre it. (Although 2000px is a strange width to want anyway.)

The above should take care of the space at the side which was caused by you setting the 2000px when the parent only had 100% width. That means your 2000px would poke out the side on any screen smaller than 2000px and you would have to scroll to see it.

Back tomorrow now :slight_smile:

