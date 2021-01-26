Empty space on the side of the page

Everything on the page is completely responsive, but all that bulge remains on the side of the page and I have no idea how to remove it, previously I enabled the overflow-x: hidden function so that it does not slide horizontally to the right, it worked but as soon as I uploaded it and tried it from my cell phone it did not work, the page could slide horizontally to the right, to which, I was trying to remove that empty space on the side so as not to have to disable horizontal scrolling (since it does not work for mobile devices). Please, ignore the redundancy and infectiousness in all the code, I started to learn3 weeks ago and I still have a lot to understand, I will thank you forever for your help! I will be attentive, greetings and thanks in advance! Here is the Github link, the html is under the name of “index” and the css is under the name of “EstiloNuevo”:

https://github.com/mate1891927/Nueva-pagina

In the same way, the page is uploaded on the Github server, so if you want to look at the error that I am telling you about in real time, here is the link: