Embedding numbers into strings in strict mode

Hi all,

I am trying to assign a file path to a variable in Typescript while in strict mode.

The path has numbers in it, particularly the date of creation prefixed.

The code is being executed in Node.JS.

This is the path:

const path = 'C:\\Software Development\\2020_12_21_NET_NodeJS\\NET_NodeJS_01';

error - [Octal escape sequences are not allowed in strict mode.]

My thought at that point was to break the string into elements of an array, then join the elements into the finished string.

const path_parts = [ 'C:\\Software Development\\', '2020_12_21_NET_NodeJS\\NET_NodeJS_01' ]; const path = path_parts.join ();

error - [Numeric separators are not allowed at the end of numeric literals]

Try again:

const path_parts = [ 'C:\\Software Development', '\\2020', '_12', '_21_NET_NodeJS\\NET_NodeJS_01' ];

error - [Octal escape sequences are not allowed in strict mode.]

Try again:

const path_parts = [ 'C:\\Software Development\\', '2020', '_12', '_21_NET_NodeJS\\NET_NodeJS_01' ];

error - [Unexpected number]

Try again:

const path_parts = [ 'C:\\Software Development\\', '2020', '_', '12', '_21_NET_NodeJS\\NET_NodeJS_01' ];

error - [Unexpected number]

Remove the first element in the array, then try again:

const path_parts = [ '2020', '_12', '_21_NET_NodeJS\\NET_NodeJS_01' ];

no error

Remove the trailing double-backslash in the first element

within last array, then try again:

const path_parts = [ 'C:\\Software Development', '2020', '_', '12', '_21_NET_NodeJS\\NET_NodeJS_01' ];

no error

Any help would be appreciated!