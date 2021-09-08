Embedding numbers into strings in strict mode

JavaScript
#1

Hi all,

I am trying to assign a file path to a variable in Typescript while in strict mode.
The path has numbers in it, particularly the date of creation prefixed.
The code is being executed in Node.JS.

This is the path:

const path = 'C:\\Software Development\\2020_12_21_NET_NodeJS\\NET_NodeJS_01';

error - [Octal escape sequences are not allowed in strict mode.]

My thought at that point was to break the string into elements of an array, then join the elements into the finished string.

const path_parts = [
        'C:\\Software Development\\',
     '2020_12_21_NET_NodeJS\\NET_NodeJS_01'
                   ];

const path = path_parts.join ();

error - [Numeric separators are not allowed at the end of numeric literals]

Try again:

const path_parts = [
        'C:\\Software Development',
     '\\2020',
     '_12', '_21_NET_NodeJS\\NET_NodeJS_01'
                   ];

error - [Octal escape sequences are not allowed in strict mode.]

Try again:

const path_parts = [
        'C:\\Software Development\\',
     '2020',
     '_12', '_21_NET_NodeJS\\NET_NodeJS_01'
                   ];

error - [Unexpected number]

Try again:

const path_parts = [
        'C:\\Software Development\\',
     '2020',
     '_', '12', '_21_NET_NodeJS\\NET_NodeJS_01'
                   ];

error - [Unexpected number]

Remove the first element in the array, then try again:

const path_parts = [
     '2020',
     '_12', '_21_NET_NodeJS\\NET_NodeJS_01'
                   ];

no error

Remove the trailing double-backslash in the first element
within last array, then try again:

const path_parts = [
        'C:\\Software Development',
     '2020',
     '_', '12', '_21_NET_NodeJS\\NET_NodeJS_01'
                   ];

no error

Any help would be appreciated!