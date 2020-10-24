Embedded systems: is it possible to write the code in nodejs

I am not sure of all the specifics of your program, but it should be possible. What you have here is a typical guard condition where you don’t let anything touch the countdown until the time now is less than 15 minutes from the set countdown stop time.

For example, assume your counter is set to stop at midnight on October 25th. Each time the code is executed, you look at the current time and calculate if the time is greater than or equal to October 24th 11:45pm. If it is, only then will you do something with the countdown. If it is less than 11:45pm on October 24th you will skip altering the countdown.

This can be down with a simple time calculation and an if statement. I hope you get the idea.