Embedded Google Map Not Resposive :-(

I am trying to embed a Google map but it refuses to be responsive despite my most valiant attemps

Here is the offending CSS:

/* Google Map iFrame Start */ .map-responsive { overflow:hidden; padding-bottom:56.25%; position:relative; height:0; } .map-responsive iframe { left:0; top:0; height:100%; width:100%; position:absolute; } /* Google Map iFrame Ends*/

And here is the offending HTML

<div class="map-responsive"> <iframe width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/search?q=BSC%20&key=AIzaSyBcvARBmSAMLer3osLlP9awnA6NWGUPiyk" allowfullscreen></iframe> </div> <div class="rd-google-map">

Originally I was trying to avoid an iframe solution but no success (I am building from a template so you may see legacy bits of code for the map which are redundant ). The iframe map appeares but i just need it to fill / be responsive as the completed website template shows here in the footer:

TemplateMonster Demo for Private Teacher Responsive Website Template #58042 Before you purchase it, get the look and feel of the high quality Private Teacher Responsive Website Template (#58042) by viewing the demo. View the pages, examine the images, press the buttons, ex

Any ideas how to make this iframe responsive would be great