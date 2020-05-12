Embedded Google Map Not Resposive :-(

Good nearly afternoon from 11° where did the Sun go York UK,
On this page:
http://cluster7.website-staging.uk/english-teacher-david.co.uk/
I am trying to embed a Google map but it refuses to be responsive despite my most valiant attemps
Here is the offending CSS:
/* Google Map iFrame Start */
.map-responsive {
overflow:hidden;
padding-bottom:56.25%;
position:relative;
height:0;
}
.map-responsive iframe {
left:0;
top:0;
height:100%;
width:100%;
position:absolute;
}
/* Google Map iFrame Ends*/
And here is the offending HTML
<div class="map-responsive">
<iframe width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/search?q=BSC%20&key=AIzaSyBcvARBmSAMLer3osLlP9awnA6NWGUPiyk" allowfullscreen></iframe>
</div>
<div class="rd-google-map">
Originally I was trying to avoid an iframe solution but no success (I am building from a template so you may see legacy bits of code for the map which are redundant ). The iframe map appeares but i just need it to fill / be responsive as the completed website template shows here in the footer:
Any ideas how to make this iframe responsive would be great