Emails not being sent in php

When I try to send an email with PHP and this code:
$to = "myicloud@icloud.com";
$subject = "Test";
$txt = "Test";
$headers = "From: mygmail@gmail.com";
mail($to,$subject,$txt,$headers);
my php.ini [mail function] :
[mail function]
SMTP=smtp.gmail.com
smtp_port=587
sendmail_from = mygmail@gmail.com
sendmail_path = "\"C:\xampp\sendmail\sendmail.exe\" -t"
and sendmail.ini :
[sendmail]
smtp_server=smtp.gmail.com
smtp_port=587
error_logfile=error.log
debug_logfile=debug.log
auth_username=mygmail@gmail.com
auth_password=XXXXXXXXX
Can you please tell me what is wrong? There is no error and
mygmail@gmail.com is my not what I typed in and same with
myicloud@icloud.com and XXXXXXXXX