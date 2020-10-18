Emails not being sent in php

When I try to send an email with PHP and this code:

$to = "myicloud@icloud.com"; $subject = "Test"; $txt = "Test"; $headers = "From: mygmail@gmail.com"; mail($to,$subject,$txt,$headers);

my php.ini [mail function] :

[mail function] SMTP=smtp.gmail.com smtp_port=587 sendmail_from = mygmail@gmail.com sendmail_path = "\"C:\xampp\sendmail\sendmail.exe\" -t"

and sendmail.ini :

[sendmail] smtp_server=smtp.gmail.com smtp_port=587 error_logfile=error.log debug_logfile=debug.log auth_username=mygmail@gmail.com auth_password=XXXXXXXXX