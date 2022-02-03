Eliminate extra space after selection in dropdown

There is extra space after selection in the Site dropdown. I believe this is a css issue but I’m not sure what I need to eliminate the extra space. I tried putting
padding-bottom:.25em which got it closer but still too much space. Can someone please help me with a solution?
Not unless we can see the page in question
What do you mean by that? Are you talking about the entire page of code or of the screenshot? The page is a modal form so you are seeing half of it in my screenshot.
I can’t debug a screenshot unfortunately and would need to see the live actual coded page in action. Or at least the html and css that replicates the behaviour you want to fix.
Do you have a link to the live page?