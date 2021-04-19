Elements Header in Expo

using Expo with Elements UI library
but the header has a gap on each side?
I don’t understand where to set that,
Are Styles for the Screen not going fullWidth?

expo init ElementHeader --npm
npm install react-native-elements

Repo
Expo
Issue

HeaderWidth
BottomTabNavigator.tsx

/**
 * Learn more about createBottomTabNavigator:
 * https://reactnavigation.org/docs/bottom-tab-navigator
 */

import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons';
import { createBottomTabNavigator } from '@react-navigation/bottom-tabs';
import { createStackNavigator } from '@react-navigation/stack';
import * as React from 'react';

import Colors from '../constants/Colors';
import useColorScheme from '../hooks/useColorScheme';
import TabOneScreen from '../screens/TabOneScreen';
import TabTwoScreen from '../screens/TabTwoScreen';
import { BottomTabParamList, TabOneParamList, TabTwoParamList } from '../types';

import { Header } from 'react-native-elements';

const BottomTab = createBottomTabNavigator<BottomTabParamList>();

export default function BottomTabNavigator() {
  const colorScheme = useColorScheme();

  return (
    <BottomTab.Navigator
      initialRouteName="TabOne"
      tabBarOptions={{ activeTintColor: Colors[colorScheme].tint }}>
      <BottomTab.Screen
        name="TabOne"
        component={TabOneNavigator}
        options={{
          tabBarIcon: ({ color }) => <TabBarIcon name="ios-code" color={color} />,
        }}
      />
      <BottomTab.Screen
        name="TabTwo"
        component={TabTwoNavigator}
        options={{
          tabBarIcon: ({ color }) => <TabBarIcon name="ios-code" color={color} />,
        }}
      />
    </BottomTab.Navigator>
  );
}

// You can explore the built-in icon families and icons on the web at:
// https://icons.expo.fyi/
function TabBarIcon(props: { name: React.ComponentProps<typeof Ionicons>['name']; color: string }) {
  return <Ionicons size={30} style={{ marginBottom: -3 }} {...props} />;
}

// Each tab has its own navigation stack, you can read more about this pattern here:
// https://reactnavigation.org/docs/tab-based-navigation#a-stack-navigator-for-each-tab
const TabOneStack = createStackNavigator<TabOneParamList>();

function TabOneNavigator() {
  return (
    <TabOneStack.Navigator>
      <TabOneStack.Screen
        name="TabOneScreen"
        component={TabOneScreen}
        options={{
          headerTitle: props => <Header
            leftComponent={{ icon: 'menu', color: '#fff' }}
            centerComponent={{ text: 'Tab One', style: { color: '#fff' } }}
            rightComponent={{ icon: 'home', color: '#fff' }}
          />
        }}
      />
    </TabOneStack.Navigator>
  );
}

const TabTwoStack = createStackNavigator<TabTwoParamList>();

function TabTwoNavigator() {
  return (
    <TabTwoStack.Navigator>
      <TabTwoStack.Screen
        name="TabTwoScreen"
        component={TabTwoScreen}
        options={{
          headerTitle: props => <Header
            leftComponent={{ icon: 'menu', color: '#fff' }}
            centerComponent={{ text: 'Tab Two', style: { color: '#fff' } }}
            rightComponent={{ icon: 'home', color: '#fff' }}
          />
        }}
      />
    </TabTwoStack.Navigator>
  );
}