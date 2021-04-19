Elements Header in Expo

using Expo with Elements UI library
but the header has a gap on each side?
I don’t understand where to set that,
Are Styles for the Screen not going fullWidth?
expo init ElementHeader --npm
npm install react-native-elements
rnHeader Elment
Repo
Expo
Issue
BottomTabNavigator.tsx
/**
* Learn more about createBottomTabNavigator:
* https://reactnavigation.org/docs/bottom-tab-navigator
*/
import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons';
import { createBottomTabNavigator } from '@react-navigation/bottom-tabs';
import { createStackNavigator } from '@react-navigation/stack';
import * as React from 'react';
import Colors from '../constants/Colors';
import useColorScheme from '../hooks/useColorScheme';
import TabOneScreen from '../screens/TabOneScreen';
import TabTwoScreen from '../screens/TabTwoScreen';
import { BottomTabParamList, TabOneParamList, TabTwoParamList } from '../types';
import { Header } from 'react-native-elements';
const BottomTab = createBottomTabNavigator<BottomTabParamList>();
export default function BottomTabNavigator() {
const colorScheme = useColorScheme();
return (
<BottomTab.Navigator
initialRouteName="TabOne"
tabBarOptions={{ activeTintColor: Colors[colorScheme].tint }}>
<BottomTab.Screen
name="TabOne"
component={TabOneNavigator}
options={{
tabBarIcon: ({ color }) => <TabBarIcon name="ios-code" color={color} />,
}}
/>
<BottomTab.Screen
name="TabTwo"
component={TabTwoNavigator}
options={{
tabBarIcon: ({ color }) => <TabBarIcon name="ios-code" color={color} />,
}}
/>
</BottomTab.Navigator>
);
}
// You can explore the built-in icon families and icons on the web at:
// https://icons.expo.fyi/
function TabBarIcon(props: { name: React.ComponentProps<typeof Ionicons>['name']; color: string }) {
return <Ionicons size={30} style={{ marginBottom: -3 }} {...props} />;
}
// Each tab has its own navigation stack, you can read more about this pattern here:
// https://reactnavigation.org/docs/tab-based-navigation#a-stack-navigator-for-each-tab
const TabOneStack = createStackNavigator<TabOneParamList>();
function TabOneNavigator() {
return (
<TabOneStack.Navigator>
<TabOneStack.Screen
name="TabOneScreen"
component={TabOneScreen}
options={{
headerTitle: props => <Header
leftComponent={{ icon: 'menu', color: '#fff' }}
centerComponent={{ text: 'Tab One', style: { color: '#fff' } }}
rightComponent={{ icon: 'home', color: '#fff' }}
/>
}}
/>
</TabOneStack.Navigator>
);
}
const TabTwoStack = createStackNavigator<TabTwoParamList>();
function TabTwoNavigator() {
return (
<TabTwoStack.Navigator>
<TabTwoStack.Screen
name="TabTwoScreen"
component={TabTwoScreen}
options={{
headerTitle: props => <Header
leftComponent={{ icon: 'menu', color: '#fff' }}
centerComponent={{ text: 'Tab Two', style: { color: '#fff' } }}
rightComponent={{ icon: 'home', color: '#fff' }}
/>
}}
/>
</TabTwoStack.Navigator>
);
}