Elementor POPUP Dropdown Menu not Working

I’m Facing an Elementor POPUP Dropdown menu issue I have created a popup using Elementor but dropdown menu not working on popup Please take a look at the screenshot I’ve attached and help. Thank you in advance for your and your help!
The screenshot appears to be missing. Could you post it please?
Here is my site URL
https://web.theweb.cyou/
open it and click on “open popup”
Given that you have numerous scripts all minimised, I think you are going to need to help us out here.
Can you share the code you have written to handle the pop-up and drop-down menu?
It’s a WordPress website and I use Elementor page builder to create this popup.
The problem is that the inline js never get executed on the popup since it’s out of the dom before it opens. Now I want to fix this problem
Here is the code which I used in the custom CSS to resolve this issue but the issue not resolve:
selector .elementor-popup-modal .dialog-message {
overflow-x: visible;
}
Can you help me?