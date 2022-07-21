Element will not responsive

jemz
#1
Hi, can I ask for some help please,
it’s been 3 days for me to work on this responsive but it didn’t work
I want that when the browser resizes the div also will be responsive and the text
I tried to add
.plans-1{
..some css here
flex-wrap:wrap
}
.frame-44,.frame-45,.frame-46{
... some css here
flex:1
}
here is my codepen
Thank you in advance
Because your div has a fixed width, it’s not going to be responsive because the container size never changes.
.main-design {
align-items: flex-start;
background-color: var(--white);
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
min-height: 2117px;
width: 1024px;
}
.main-design .plans {
align-items: center;
background-color: var(--white);
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
height: 647px;
left: 0;
overflow: hidden;
position: absolute;
top: 188px;
width: 1024px;
}