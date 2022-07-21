Element will not responsive

#1

Hi, can I ask for some help please,

it’s been 3 days for me to work on this responsive but it didn’t work

I want that when the browser resizes the div also will be responsive and the text

I tried to add

.plans-1{
 ..some css here
  flex-wrap:wrap
}
.frame-44,.frame-45,.frame-46{
  ... some css here
   flex:1
}

here is my codepen

Thank you in advance

#2

Because your div has a fixed width, it’s not going to be responsive because the container size never changes.

.main-design {
  align-items: flex-start;
  background-color: var(--white);
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  min-height: 2117px;
  width: 1024px;
}

.main-design .plans {
  align-items: center;
  background-color: var(--white);
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  height: 647px;
  left: 0;
  overflow: hidden;
  position: absolute;
  top: 188px;
  width: 1024px;
}