Element width

I’d like to set my bottom banner (you can see it here) so that the image remain floating at left, and the text be a) stretch (to all the space) and b) centered (with few left/right margins) at the right side.
Can you help me?
I’d like to set my bottom banner (you can see it here) so that the image remain floating at left, and the text be a) stretch (to all the space) and b) centered (with few left/right margins) at the right side.
ops: I managed on my own to fix. You can see. Probably I have to remove several useless code…