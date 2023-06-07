Element changing its position on zooming

Elements changing its position whenever I’m zooming in or out. I want them to have fixed position. Here’s code https://codepen.io/Ritik-flaee/pen/BaGaONP
Are you talking about the text wrapping?
By “zooming”, do you mean as you narrow and widen the browser? Because the text wraps, some
uls become taller than others. And because they are set to
align-items: center;, they will always center vertically in the container, meaning it looks like some of them drop (that is, the circles don’t line up). I’d recommend you remove the
align-items: center from the
section.