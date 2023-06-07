Element changing its position on zooming

HTML & CSS
1

Elements changing its position whenever I’m zooming in or out. I want them to have fixed position. Here’s code https://codepen.io/Ritik-flaee/pen/BaGaONP

2

Are you talking about the text wrapping?

3

By “zooming”, do you mean as you narrow and widen the browser? Because the text wraps, some uls become taller than others. And because they are set to align-items: center;, they will always center vertically in the container, meaning it looks like some of them drop (that is, the circles don’t line up). I’d recommend you remove the align-items: center from the section.