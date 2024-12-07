Effective Marketing Tips for Debut Authors

Hi everyone! I’m a debut author, and I’m struggling to figure out how to market my first book. I’ve read about using social media and running ads, but I’m not sure where to start. Do you think hiring a professional book marketing service is a good investment?I’ve come across companies like Barter. Books Publishers that offer end-to-end services, including book cover design, editing, and marketing strategies. Has anyone worked with them or a similar agency? Also, I’d love to hear about any DIY strategies that have worked for you. What’s your experience with launching your book and getting those initial reviews?Any advice, tips, or experiences would be super helpful as I navigate this new territory. Thanks in advance!