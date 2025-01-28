Een 'pop up' bij een muisover altijd net naast de betreffende link laten verschijnen?

I have no idea how to get a ‘pop up’ with only text, right next to the text link in question.
Sometimes such a text link can be at the very top, bottom, left or right.
The best thing would be if the ‘pop up’ automatically adjusted to the available space by means of a CSS style element, but I am probably asking too much.
So far I have the following:
<p>
Ten teken, dat wij ook voor absolute beginners toegankelijk
willen zijn, vermijden wij jargon en wordt gepoogd om voortdurend
Nederlands te gebruiken waar dat mogelijk en redelijk is, want
wat mankeert er aan onze
<section id="sec1">
<div id="div1">
<p id="p1" class="ppup">
<a class="keyword" id="k1">
moerstaal
</a>
<span>
Dit is de 'pop up'-tekst.
</span>
</p>
</span>
</p>
</div>
<section>?
<br>Waar het gebruik van Nederlandse begrippen niet voor de hand ligt (zoals bij 'browser') of niet mogelijk is, zijn die begrippen tussen enkele aanhalingstekens geplaatst.
</p>p.ppup:hover {text-decoration: none; /*background: #ffffcc;*/ z-index: 6; }
p.ppup span {position: absolute; left: -9999px;
margin: 20px 0 0 0px; padding: 3px 3px 3px 3px;
border-style:solid; border-color:black; border-width:1px; z-index: 6;}
p.ppup:hover span {left: 2%; /*background: #ffffff;*/}
p.ppup span {
border-color: #28477a;
border-radius: .5em; /* Afgeronde hoeken */
border-style: solid;
border-width: 1px;
left: -9999px;
margin: 4px 0 0 0px;
padding: .2em .5em .3em .5em;
position: absolute;
}
p.ppup:hover span {
background: #ffffcc; /* Achtergrondkleur = zachtgeel */
margin: auto;
z-index: 6;
}