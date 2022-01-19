Editing/Updating Image In CRUD App

Good day

I have written a CRUD code in prepared statement, the challenge i have is in the update query data, whenever

i tried updating/editing the data the images does not update to newly updated image in the table

HTML Form code

<form action="participantsController.php" method="POST" enctype="multipart/form-data"> <?php $partID = $_GET['partEdit']; $ret = mysqli_query($connection, "select * from participants where partID = '$partID'"); $cnt = 1; while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($ret)) { ?> <div class="form-group"> <label >Upload business logo here <span class="text-danger mb-3">* </span> </label> <div> <input type="hidden" name="oldBizLogo" value="<?php echo $row['bizLogo']; ?>"> <input type="file" name="imageBizLogo" id="imageBizLogo" class="form-control" > <img src="../uploads/participants/<?=$bizLogo;?>" width="120" alt="Business Logo" class="img-thumbnail"> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label >Upload participant profile image here <span class="text-danger mb-3">* </span> </label> <div> <input type="hidden" name="oldProfileImg" value="<?php echo $row['profileImg']; ?>"> <input type="file" name="imageProfileImg" id="imageProfileImg" class="form-control" > <img src="../uploads/participants/<?=$profileImg;?>" width="120" alt="Profile Image" class="img-thumbnail"> </div> </div> <?php }?> </form>

Php code for updating