Editing/Updating Image In CRUD App

I have written a CRUD code in prepared statement, the challenge i have is in the update query data, whenever
i tried updating/editing the data the images does not update to newly updated image in the table
HTML Form code
<form action="participantsController.php" method="POST" enctype="multipart/form-data">
<?php
$partID = $_GET['partEdit'];
$ret = mysqli_query($connection, "select * from participants where partID = '$partID'");
$cnt = 1;
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($ret)) {
?>
<div class="form-group">
<label >Upload business logo here <span class="text-danger mb-3">* </span> </label>
<div>
<input type="hidden" name="oldBizLogo" value="<?php echo $row['bizLogo']; ?>">
<input type="file" name="imageBizLogo" id="imageBizLogo" class="form-control" >
<img src="../uploads/participants/<?=$bizLogo;?>" width="120" alt="Business Logo" class="img-thumbnail">
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label >Upload participant profile image here <span class="text-danger mb-3">* </span> </label>
<div>
<input type="hidden" name="oldProfileImg" value="<?php echo $row['profileImg']; ?>">
<input type="file" name="imageProfileImg" id="imageProfileImg" class="form-control" >
<img src="../uploads/participants/<?=$profileImg;?>" width="120" alt="Profile Image" class="img-thumbnail">
</div>
</div>
<?php }?>
</form>
Php code for updating
//Update page code
if(isset($_POST['partUpdate']))
{
$partID = $_POST['partID'];
$oldBizLogo = $_POST['oldBizLogo'];
$oldProfileImg = $_POST['oldProfileImg'];
if(isset($_FILES['imageBizLogo']['name'])&&($_FILES['imageBizLogo']['name']!="") || ($_FILES['imageProfileImg']['name'])&&($_FILES['imageProfileImg']['name']!=""))
{
$newBizLogo ="../uploads/participants/".$_FILES['imageBizLogo']['name'];
$newProfileImg ="../uploads/participants/".$_FILES['imageProfileImg']['name'];
unlink($oldBizLogo);
unlink($oldProfileImg);
move_uploaded_file($_FILES['imageBizLogo']['tmp_name'], $newBizLogo);
move_uploaded_file($_FILES['imageProfileImg']['tmp_name'], $newProfileImg);
}
else{
$newBizLogo = $oldBizLogo;
$newProfileImg = $oldProfileImg;
}
$query = "UPDATE participants SET bizLogo=?,profileImg=? WHERE partID=?";
$stmt=$connection->prepare($query);
$stmt->bind_param("ssi",$newBizLogo,$newProfileImg,$partID);
$stmt->execute();
$_SESSION['updateResponse']="Updated Successfully!";
$_SESSION['updateRes_type']="primary";
header('location:participantsAdd.php');
}
```Kindlyy help