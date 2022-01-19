Editing/Updating Image In CRUD App

Good day

I have written a CRUD code in prepared statement, the challenge i have is in the update query data, whenever
i tried updating/editing the data the images does not update to newly updated image in the table

HTML Form code

<form action="participantsController.php" method="POST" enctype="multipart/form-data">

  <?php

    $partID = $_GET['partEdit'];
    $ret = mysqli_query($connection, "select * from participants where partID = '$partID'");
    $cnt = 1;
    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($ret)) {

    ?>

<div class="form-group">
      <label >Upload business logo here <span class="text-danger mb-3">* </span> </label>
        <div>
          <input type="hidden" name="oldBizLogo" value="<?php echo $row['bizLogo']; ?>">
          <input type="file" name="imageBizLogo" id="imageBizLogo" class="form-control" >
          <img  src="../uploads/participants/<?=$bizLogo;?>" width="120" alt="Business Logo" class="img-thumbnail">
        </div>
    </div>

    <div class="form-group">
      <label >Upload participant profile image here <span class="text-danger mb-3">* </span> </label>
        <div>
          <input type="hidden" name="oldProfileImg"  value="<?php echo $row['profileImg']; ?>">
          <input type="file" name="imageProfileImg" id="imageProfileImg" class="form-control" >
          <img  src="../uploads/participants/<?=$profileImg;?>" width="120" alt="Profile Image"  class="img-thumbnail">
        </div>
    </div>
	
<?php }?>

</form>

Php code for updating

//Update page code
if(isset($_POST['partUpdate']))
{

  $partID = $_POST['partID'];

  $oldBizLogo = $_POST['oldBizLogo'];
  $oldProfileImg = $_POST['oldProfileImg'];
  
  if(isset($_FILES['imageBizLogo']['name'])&&($_FILES['imageBizLogo']['name']!="") || ($_FILES['imageProfileImg']['name'])&&($_FILES['imageProfileImg']['name']!=""))
  {
    $newBizLogo ="../uploads/participants/".$_FILES['imageBizLogo']['name'];
    $newProfileImg ="../uploads/participants/".$_FILES['imageProfileImg']['name'];

    unlink($oldBizLogo);
    unlink($oldProfileImg);

    move_uploaded_file($_FILES['imageBizLogo']['tmp_name'], $newBizLogo);
    move_uploaded_file($_FILES['imageProfileImg']['tmp_name'], $newProfileImg);
  }
  else{
    $newBizLogo = $oldBizLogo;
    $newProfileImg = $oldProfileImg;
  }
  $query = "UPDATE participants SET bizLogo=?,profileImg=?  WHERE partID=?";

  $stmt=$connection->prepare($query);
  $stmt->bind_param("ssi",$newBizLogo,$newProfileImg,$partID);

  $stmt->execute();

  $_SESSION['updateResponse']="Updated Successfully!";
  $_SESSION['updateRes_type']="primary";
  header('location:participantsAdd.php');

}
Kindly help
#2

Where do you get the partID field from in your update code? I don’t see that in the form anywhere. Having said that, I don’t see your partUpdate button either, perhaps there are other parts of the form that you haven’t shown.

#3

