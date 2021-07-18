Echoing the value of count

Try this which I have tested and it works:
$sql = "SELECT count(*) FROM myTable";
$count = $qq->pdo->query($sql)->fetchColumn();
print_r($count);
Nicked from:
https://phpdelusions.net/pdo_examples/count
Edit:
Please note that when creating the PDO Object a database name must be supplied
//=================================================
public function pdo() : object
{
$tmp = 'https://phpdelusions.net/articles/error_reporting';
$INFO = <<< ____EOT
<h3>
Info from:
<a href="$tmp"> PhpDelusions.net </a>
</h3>
____EOT;
$host = '127.0.0.1';
$db = 'myDatabsase';
$user = 'joon1';
$pass = 'password-goes-here;
$port = "3306";
$charset = 'utf8mb4';
$options = [
\PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => \PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION,
\PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => \PDO::FETCH_ASSOC,
\PDO::ATTR_EMULATE_PREPARES => false,
];
$dsn = "mysql:host=$host;dbname=$db;charset=$charset;port=$port";
try
{
$this->pdo = new \PDO($dsn, $user, $pass, $options);
} catch (\PDOException $e) {
echo '<pre>'; print_r($e);
throw new \PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getCode());
die;
}
return (object) $this->pdo;
}//