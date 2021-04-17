Echoing the value of count

$sql="SELECT count(*) FROM myTable"; $myTableCount=$dbc-> prepare ($sql); $myTableCount=$myTableCount->fetch();

With the PDO database connection, the code above doesn’t produce any errors.

For getting the value of the SQL above, I added the code below.

echo $myTableCount['count'];

With the code above, it produces the Warning below.

Warning : Trying to access array offset on value of type bool

I can’t find what is wrong.

How can I get the recordCount of myTable?