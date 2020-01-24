Echoing image gives 404

I am trying to display an image the name of which has been rawurlencode() ed, but it comes up with a 404.

$imgs = glob($dir.'/*.jpg'); foreach ($imgs as $image) { echo ' <img src="', $image, '" alt="">', "

"; }

Given that glob() finds the image, I don’t understand why it doesn’t echo. I included an image called simple Fred and that gets echoed fine.

Echoing $image gives me events/20200123-New%20Year%20drinks%2C%201%20January.jpg which is what I expected.