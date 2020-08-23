Echo data values from txt file based on selection click

From the look of that, you’ve ‘borrowed’ some code from elsewhere for a multselect box.

Won’t break anything, but it’s a sign.

This would be my suggestion at this stage;

Have the PHP generate (echo out) a javascript object, such that the property keys are the option values from the select box, and the property values are the strings you want to appear in the textarea.

Alter the return of your res function to return the property of the object that was selected by the select box.