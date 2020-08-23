Echo data values from txt file based on selection click

PHP
#1

I need to echo data values from column 1 - 3 based on selection in dropdown list which is taken from same txt file column 0

<select style="width: 120px;" name="mylist" id="mylist" required="">
            <option selected="selected" value="">Select Your Company</option>
           <?php $lines = file('customers.txt');
               foreach($lines as $line){
               $customers = explode(',', $line);
                echo "<option value='".$customers[0]."'>$customers[0] </option>";
            }?>
</select>

and html where I need to display (echo selected result)

<textarea id="customer-title">
echo column 1 (based on selection in dropdown list)
echo column 2 (based on selection in dropdown list)
echo column 3 (based on selection in dropdown list)
</textarea>
#2

Well, assuming you’re submitting the form, your value in PHP will be sitting in either $_POST['mylist'] or $_GET['mylist'], depending on how you’re submitting it.

#3

I don’t submit via form I only use for selection and based on that i want to echo values

#4

Then I think you’ll need to use some Javascript to capture when the <select> is chosen, and store the three columns in the value of each <option>. The Javascript can extract the values and put them in the appropriate location on the page.

#5

Thanx this put me in the right direction - give a class to select and use in my js, but still need a little help with displaying column 1-3 values

<select class="select" style="width: 250px;" name="mylist" id="mylist" required="">
        <option selected="selected" value="">Select Your Company</option>
        <?php foreach($lines as $line){
       $customers = explode(',', $line);
        echo "<option value='".$customers[0]."'>$customers[0] </option>"; }?>
</select>

<input type="text" id="inputid" placeholder="Company Name">

<script>
    $(".select").change(function(){
  var res = $(".select").find(":selected").map(function () {
    if($(this).val()!="")
      return $(this).text();
    else
      return "";
   }).get().join(" ");
  
   $("#inputid").val(res);

 });
</script>