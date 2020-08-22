Echo data values from txt file based on selection click

I need to echo data values from column 1 - 3 based on selection in dropdown list which is taken from same txt file column 0

<select style="width: 120px;" name="mylist" id="mylist" required=""> <option selected="selected" value="">Select Your Company</option> <?php $lines = file('customers.txt'); foreach($lines as $line){ $customers = explode(',', $line); echo "<option value='".$customers[0]."'>$customers[0] </option>"; }?> </select>

and html where I need to display (echo selected result)