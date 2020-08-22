Echo data values from txt file based on selection click

I need to echo data values from column 1 - 3 based on selection in dropdown list which is taken from same txt file column 0

<select style="width: 120px;" name="mylist" id="mylist" required="">
            <option selected="selected" value="">Select Your Company</option>
           <?php $lines = file('customers.txt');
               foreach($lines as $line){
               $customers = explode(',', $line);
                echo "<option value='".$customers[0]."'>$customers[0] </option>";
            }?>
</select>

and html where I need to display (echo selected result)

<textarea id="customer-title">
echo column 1 (based on selection in dropdown list)
echo column 2 (based on selection in dropdown list)
echo column 3 (based on selection in dropdown list)
</textarea>
Well, assuming you’re submitting the form, your value in PHP will be sitting in either $_POST['mylist'] or $_GET['mylist'], depending on how you’re submitting it.

I don’t submit via form I only use for selection and based on that i want to echo values