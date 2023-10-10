Echarts.js vs Chart.js

My goal was to find a chart library that combine speed, simplicity and versatility. I have played with Chart.js and Echart.js. Both was rather simple and covered many types of charts. But Chart.js was smaller and faster.

Both relies on CSS settings for a good part. Some settings you have to do in the script. Still problem with distortions in small screens. Hopefully I get some feedback so I can fix this issue as well.

In this race won Chart.js regarding speed. Any tip how to get rid of the distortion on Chart.js?