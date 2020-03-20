Each function returns just one element

makamo661: makamo661: cheerio('td.productListing-data > a > img', html).each((i, image) => { img = cheerio(image).attr('src'); })};

Hi @makamo661, you’re assigning a new value to img in each iteration here; so after the loop completes, it will just hold the last one. So instead you might directly map() each image to its src attribute like so:

const images = cheerio('td.productListing-data > a > img', html) .map((i, image) => cheerio(image).attr('src')) .get()

Edit:

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: Ahh, it’s a cut-down version of jQuery.