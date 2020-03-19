Each function returns just one element

The function imgArray returns just one image and not an array. That is, the third column of the spreadsheet which is img lists just one image. Here is my code:

const rp = require('request-promise'); const otcsv = require('objects-to-csv'); const cheerio = require('cheerio'); const baseURL = 'https://www.example.com'; const getCategories = async () => { const html = await rp(baseURL); const imgArray = () => { cheerio('td.productListing-data > a > img', html).each((i, image) => { img = cheerio(image).attr('src'); })}; imgArray(); const businessMap = cheerio('.category', html).map(async (i, e) => { const link = e.attribs.href; const innerHtml = await rp(link); const cat = e.children[0].data; return { link, cat, img, } }).get(); return Promise.all(businessMap); }; getCategories() .then(result => { const transformed = new otcsv(result); return transformed.toDisk('./spreadsheets/output.csv'); }) .then(() => console.log('SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED THE WEB SCRAPING SAMPLE'));