Each function returns just one element

#1

The function imgArray returns just one image and not an array. That is, the third column of the spreadsheet which is img lists just one image. Here is my code:

const rp = require('request-promise');
const otcsv = require('objects-to-csv');
const cheerio = require('cheerio');

const baseURL = 'https://www.example.com';

const getCategories = async () => {
const html = await rp(baseURL);
  
const imgArray = () => {
cheerio('td.productListing-data > a > img', html).each((i, image) => {
 img = cheerio(image).attr('src');
})};

imgArray();
  
  const businessMap = cheerio('.category', html).map(async (i, e) => {
    const link = e.attribs.href;
    const innerHtml = await rp(link);
    const cat = e.children[0].data;
	
    return {
      link,
      cat,
	  img,
    }
  }).get();
  return Promise.all(businessMap);

};

getCategories()


  .then(result => {
    const transformed = new otcsv(result);
    return transformed.toDisk('./spreadsheets/output.csv');
  })
  .then(() => console.log('SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED THE WEB SCRAPING SAMPLE'));
#2

What on earth is cheerio?

Edit:

Ahh, it’s a cut-down version of jQuery.

1 Like
#3

Hi @makamo661, you’re assigning a new value to img in each iteration here; so after the loop completes, it will just hold the last one. So instead you might directly map() each image to its src attribute like so:

const images = cheerio('td.productListing-data > a > img', html)
  .map((i, image) => cheerio(image).attr('src'))
  .get()

Edit:

Oh boy I didn’t even get this LOL… it seems it does implement map() as well though.

1 Like