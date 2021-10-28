E-commerce product page best practices

I think much of what you mention there is the bulk of it. As always, you want to also make sure the actual content is well written and organized into a good header hierarchy. Review your keywords and make sure that the page is viewable on mobile. Google prioritizes mobile first pages when considering rank.

Now I will say that you should not spend a ton of time optimizing much beyond this as you will run against the point of diminishing returns. The most important thing you can do with any page for ranking is writing good content, make it easy to view, easy to use and that it gets other websites talking and linking to it.

You can have a well optimized page but if its writing is horrible and no one wants to talk about it, it is not going to convert sales.

Last tip I will give is to make sure you tweak little by little and give your site a chance to collect data on the changes. That way if one change weakens your page, you will know it and can revert back. Otherwise your page will tank and you won’t know what is causing it if you changed 10 things at once. Use A/B testing tools if you are serious about ecommerce conversions.