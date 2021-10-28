E-commerce product page best practices

Hi!

I’m trying to automate the process of optimizing an e-commerce product page.

For instance, I have already identified a few “must have” points to check in that kind of page:

basic SEO: page title, sitemap present, robots.txt, images wo/ alternate text, …

structured data (schema.org): is it present? is it being used correctly?

reviews and ratings

image size and optimization

Still, I would love to hear the opinion of seasoned e-commerce owners:

What do you think is important/mandatory in your product pages from a marketing point of view ?

And also, would you use a tool to automate that kind of optimization process?

Thanks in advance!