Dynamically resize and reshape containers and images

I’m trying build something like hero gallery in this page.
On > 768px I’d like the first image/column to be about 70% width, and the images in the column to the right of that to fill the same height, with individual image being the same height.
On < 768px, I’d like the first image to be 100% width with the images in the “right” column to be below, all cropped to a 16:9 aspect ratio.
I’ve figured out how to set the indvidual images to the right height, but I keep end up with them getting skewed. The images are dynamic and they can be of various aspect ratios.
My gallery HTML looks like below, and there can be either 3 or 4 images in it. I can spit out the height/width of each image in the HTML, but I haven’t yet figured out how to do a calculation that might help me crop them.
<div id="gallery">
<div class="gallery-left-col">
<div class="gallery-image-container" style="--width:700px; --height:1200px">
<img .... >
</div>
</div>
<div class="gallery-right-col">
<div class="gallery-image-container" style="--width:900px; --height:600px">
<img ... >
</div>
<div class="gallery-image-container" style="--width:1200px; --height:800px">>
<img ... >
</div>
<div class="gallery-image-container" style="--width:1200px; --height:1000px">>
<img ... >
</div>
</div>
</div>