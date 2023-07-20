Dynamically resize and reshape containers and images

I’m trying build something like hero gallery in this page.

On > 768px I’d like the first image/column to be about 70% width, and the images in the column to the right of that to fill the same height, with individual image being the same height.

On < 768px, I’d like the first image to be 100% width with the images in the “right” column to be below, all cropped to a 16:9 aspect ratio.

I’ve figured out how to set the indvidual images to the right height, but I keep end up with them getting skewed. The images are dynamic and they can be of various aspect ratios.

My gallery HTML looks like below, and there can be either 3 or 4 images in it. I can spit out the height/width of each image in the HTML, but I haven’t yet figured out how to do a calculation that might help me crop them.