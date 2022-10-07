Dynamically resizable imagemap

I tried to use some solutions like this, working on the web, but requiring a unique width, height and mapname, and therefore useless for my purpose, because I have several imagemaps (of different width, height and mapname) from a (local) database, dynamically shown with php and js. At least it seems that I cannot dynamically replace that values from my php code.
The critical code of the above solution is
const resizeImg = new ImageResize({
width: 1024,
height: 768,
element : '#power-puff__map'
})
I tried to to replace the element name converting the php variable in a js variable, but unsuccessfully.
Moreover, even if I would manage to dynamically replace the element name, how could I dynamically replace width and height, that in my code are not set?
Maybe I should add my whole code. Here you are:
<?php
$altro="<style type=\"text/css\">
.post { display: none; }
.post.active { display: block;}
body {max-width: 100%; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;}
#generated-toc {display: none;}
#container, #content {width: 100vw; max-width: 100vw; padding: 0px; margin:0px; height: 100vh}
#titolo {margin-top: 0%;}
#piede {width:100vw; height: 5vh; position: fixed; bottom: 0px; text-align: center;}
#piede span {display: contents; cursor: pointer;}
.right {float: right; width: 64%; overflow-y:auto;}
.left {float: left; width: 35%}
.post, .right, .left {height: 87vh;}
.post {width: 95vw; margin-left: 4%; margin-right: 0%; box-shadow: gray 3px 3px 3px; border-radius: 12px; background: radial-gradient(white,#bc5a1f 180%)}
table {max-height: 80vh; overflow: scroll; margin-left: 1%; background: transparent; width: 100%; table-layout: fixed;}
td, th {font-size: 75% !important;}
thead td{background: gray; color: white;}
/*
img[usemap], .expansible {/*zoom: 20%;*/ max-width: 24vw}
img[usemap]:focus {transform: scaleX(1.0) scaleY(1.0); max-width: 1900px; position: absolute; left: 25px; top: 20px;}
*/
/* modal images BEGIN */
.modal-hover-opacity img, img[onclick] {
opacity:1;
filter:alpha(opacity=100);
-webkit-backface-visibility:hidden;
max-width:1900px; cursor:pointer;
transform: scaleX(1.0) scaleY(1.0);
/* max-height: 50vh; */
}
.galleria .modal-hover-opacity img {max-width:300px;
max-height: 50vh;} /* per evitare immagini troppo grosse in cara belta*/
.modal-hover-opacity img:hover, img[onclick]:hover {
opacity:0.60;
filter:alpha(opacity=60);
-webkit-backface-visibility:hidden;
}
.modal {
z-index: 5;
position: fixed;
left: 0;
top: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
overflow: auto;
background-color: rgb(0, 0, 0);
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);
/* display: flex; when shown*/
display: none; /* hide initially*/
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
.modal-content {
margin: auto;
}
#modalimg {
width: auto;
height: auto;
display: block;
margin: auto;
max-height: calc(100vh - 2rem);
max-width: calc(100% - 2rem);
object-fit: contain;
border: 5px solid #000;
}
.modal-content {
animation: fade 2s ease;
}
@keyframes fade {
from {
opacity: 0;
}
to {
opacity: 1;
}
}
#modalimg {
animation: zoom 1s ease;
}
@keyframes zoom {
from {
transform: scale(0);
}
to {
transform: scale(1);
}
}
/* modal images END */
.gray {color: gray;}
.big {font-size: 150%}
h1 {width: 40vw; margin-bottom: 8px; margin-top: 0px;}
p:empty { display: none; }
</style>
<script type=\"text/javascript\" src=\"../sorttable.js\"></script>
<script type=\"text/javascript\" src=\"https://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.min.js\" defer=\"defer\"></script>
";
?>
<script type="text/javascript">
var currentIndex = 0;
function showPrevious() {
currentIndex--;
var previous = document.querySelector(".post.active").previousElementSibling;
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
previous.className = "post active";
renderTitle();
}
function showNext() {
currentIndex++;
var next = document.querySelector(".post.active").nextElementSibling;
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
next.className = "post active";
renderTitle();
}
function renderTitle() {
document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "hidden";
document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "hidden";
if (postsArray[currentIndex + 1] != null) {
document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "visible";
document.getElementById("next-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex + 1].title;
}
if (postsArray[currentIndex - 1] != null) {
document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "visible";
document.getElementById("previous-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex - 1].title;
}
}
</script>
<?php
require "$root/[my-psw]";
$sql = $pdo->query("
SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.age, c.note, c.colleghi, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione
FROM studenti__age c
INNER JOIN studenti s
WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe
ORDER BY c.progr_classe
");
$classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
$count = 0;
$posts = array();
foreach($classi as $classe => $students) {
echo "<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\">
<div class='left'>
<h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " </h2>\n
<p> <span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span> - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b> (età attuale: " . $students[0]['age'] ." anni)<p>\n";
if ($students[0]['colleghi'] != '') {echo "<p class='min gray'> colleghi: " . $students[0]['colleghi'] ." </p>";}
$num_stud = count($students); /*$pdo->query('SELECT count(*) FROM studenti')->fetchColumn();*/
echo "<p>Numero studenti: $num_stud;</p>";
if ($students[0]['note'] != '') {echo "<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>\n";}
if ($students[0]['imagelink'] != '') {echo "" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . "
<p><img class='fl' onclick='onClick(this)' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>\n";}
echo "</div>";
echo "
<div class='right'>\n
<table class='sortable'>\n
<colgroup>
<col width='15%' />
<col width='15%' />
<col width='15%' />
</colgroup>
<thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>\n
<tbody>
";
foreach($students as $student) {
printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>");
}
echo "</tbody>\n</table>\n
</div>\n</div>";
}
?>
<input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>">
</div>
<div id="piede">
<span onclick="showPrevious();" title="previous class" class="olive big"><b>⇐</b></span>
<span id="previous-post-title"></span>
<span>
<select class="form-control" id="selectfieldId">
<option value="">--Please choose an option--</option>
<optgroup label="preruolo">
<optgroup label="1° anno">
<option value="des1">la prima supplenza</option>
<option value="des2">il London College</option>
<option value="bs1">la 5C al Calini</option>
<option value="bs2">la 4C al Calini</option>
<option value="bs3">la 3C al Calini</option>
</optgroup>
<optgroup label="2° anno">
<option value="gol1">5C Golgi</option>
<option value="gol2">3B Golgi</option>
</optgroup>
<optgroup label="3° anno">
<option value="gol3">Golgi 86</option>
</optgroup>
</optgroup>
<optgroup label="Saronno la H">
<option value="s01">5H 88-89: my first love</option>
<option value="s02">5H 89-90: Neri e Capra</option>
<option value="s03">5H 90-91: malignitas</option>
<option value="s04">5H 91-92: colombeide</option>
</optgroup>
<optgroup label="Saronno la B">
<option value="s07">5B 92-93: la prima della B</option>
<option value="s09">5B 94-95: barnaveide</option>
<option value="s10">5B 95-96: Liboni e Catucci</option>
<option value="s11">5B 96-97: the fatal one</option>
<option value="s12">5B 97-98: giottoni grisettati</option>
<option value="s15">5B 99-00: bonzinari in gita toscana</option>
<option value="s16">5B 00-01: another special class</option>
<option value="s44">4B 18-19: quelli della la gita a Parma</option>
<option value="s45">3B 18-19: my last class</option>
</optgroup>
</select>
</span>
<span onclick="showNext();" title="next class" class="olive big"><b>⇒</b></span>
<span id="next-post-title"></span>
<details class="gray min">
<summary>
fonte
</summary>
<p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p>
</details>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="my-path/myjs.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
document.getElementById('selectfieldId').addEventListener('change', function() {
// remove the active class from the other elements
document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post";
// IF the value of the select is the direct id of the div...
// if the name is not in the value, you'll have to adjust the this.value part
var selectedID = document.getElementById(this.value);
selectedID.className = "post active";
})
function change(newValue) {
let dropdownField = document.querySelector('#selectfieldId')
dropdownField.value = newValue;
// should work in most modern browsers....
const event = new Event('change');
dropdownField.dispatchEvent(event);
}
const urlParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search);
const cla = urlParams.get('cla');
change(cla);
</script>
<div id="modaldiv" class="modal" onclick="this.style.display='none'">
<div class="modal-content">
<img id="modalimg" style="max-width:100%" />
</div>
</div>
<?php include "$root/footer.php"; ?>
EDIT
Another solution I saw is this: it seems simpler, but I didn’t manage to get it working (even using as css
object-fit:fill instead of
object-fit: contain, as explained in a github issue).
However this solutions works in some websites, such as this.