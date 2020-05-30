Dynamically generate a series of small forms

How dynamically added form fields are normally done, is you output one initial set of form field(s), with an add/+ field button after it (javascript is used to append a copy of the html of the initial set of fields, to the form.) You would fill in/select the data for the 1st set of field(s), then click the add/+ button for that field set to append a new set of field(s), with its own add/+ button (and usually a remove/- button.) Repeat until all the data has been filled in/selected. Then, submit the form. As @benanamen wrote in the other thread, there are countless examples of doing this posted on the web.

Is the operation you have described, where the user initially selects the number of field sets, your preferred method of operation? If so, you would have an on-change event attached to that select/option menu. The javascript would get the selected option value, minus one, and use that in a loop to control how many copies of the initial set of form field(s) to append to the form.

Since you should be selecting from existing (registered) students at the point of picking them for a specific group, the available students should already be stored in a database table. The User Interface (UI) for this operation should be selecting from existing students (either using a select/option menu, or check-boxes), probably matching some filter/search term, such as a grade level or those taking a class from a specific teacher, not typing in values, and the form would only submit the selected student ids (auto-increment primary index), not two different pieces of data for each student.