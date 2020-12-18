Dynamically creating css selectors with JS

CooKachoo: CooKachoo: Is it possible to simply modify the HTML <article id="item22"></article> and have JavaScript create the corresponding selector in CSS?

Hi @CooKachoo, you mean you want to dynamically generate CSS rules for each element? This can be done by creating a style element (or query an existing one), and using insertRule() like so:

.item { background-size: cover; }

<article class="item" id="item-01"></article> <article class="item" id="item-02"></article> <article class="item" id="item-03"></article>

const style = document.createElement('style') const items = document.querySelectorAll('.item') document.head.appendChild(style) items.forEach(item => { // Create file name from the item ID const fileName = item.id.replace(/\D*/, '') + '.jpg' // Insert a CSS rule for the item ID style.sheet.insertRule(` #${item.id} { background: url('../../images/thumbs/${fileName}') } `) })

Here’s a pen.

PS: For all intents and purposes, you might just set the element style directly though: