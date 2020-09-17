Dynamically creating css selectors with JS

Here is some CSS I’m using for a personal portfolio, I have eight items that require a background url and size. Since tis css follows a very simple formula I was wondering if a bit of JavaScript could eliminate the need for me create a new CSS selector every time I add a portfolio piece. Is it possible to simply modify the HTML <article id="item22"></article> and have JavaScript create the corresponding selector in CSS?

#item01 { background: url("../../images/thumbs/01.jpg"); background-size: cover; } #item02 { background: url("../../images/thumbs/02.jpg"); background-size: cover; }