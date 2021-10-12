Dynamically Create Card Grid Using Forech In PHP

Good day

I am trying to create a three column bootstrap card that will dynamically display data using php and mysql my challenge is instead of dispaying in a grid it is displaying linearly. see the code below

[<?php require "database/dbconfig.php"; //include_once __DIR__.'/core-php-admin/database/dbconfig.php'; $query = "SELECT * FROM users"; $query_run = mysqli_query($connection, $query); if (mysqli_num_rows($query_run) >0) { foreach ($query_run as $row) { ?> <div class="container py-5"> <div class="row mt-3"> <div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-6 col-md-4"> <div class="frontside"> <div class=" my-card card shadow-sm p-3 mb-5 bg-white rounded"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> <img class="card-img user-img d-none d-sm-block" src="img/participants/bizlogo.png" alt="Card image"/> <img class="card-img user-img user-img d-none d-sm-block" src="img/participants/bizlogo.png" alt="Card image"/> </div> <div class="col-sm-9"> <div class="card-body-right"> <p class="card-title" style="font-family:Montserrat; font-size:15px"><strong>Maramoja Transport</strong> <br> <span class="sub-title" style="line-height:17px">Founder: Nasiru Mustapha </span> </p> <p class="card-text" style="font-family:Montserrat; font-size:15px"> Maramoja Transport </p> <a href="#trasteaprofile" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#trasteaprofile"><p style="font-family:Montserrat; font-size:15px">See More</p></a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <?php } } else { echo "No record found"; } ?>](https://)

kindly help